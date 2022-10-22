Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 24-28, 2022

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Wendy (Victoria Grace) makes an unexpected discovery.

Joey (Tanner Stine) exits Salem.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) continues to woo Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Orpheus (George Delhoyo) sends a special present to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Chad (Billy Flynn) tries to get the dirt on Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) stumps for Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) makes nice with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Abe (James Reynolds) has surprising words for Paulina.

Chad discovers Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) did Stephanie (Abigail Klein) a solid.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) returns from the hospital to find Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has moved in.

Ava (Tamara Braun) tails EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) agrees to return to Basic Black.

Alex’s new proposal focuses on Bella magazine.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) probes Allie for information.

Li (Remington Hoffman) continues pushing Stefan towards Chloe.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is brutally rebuffed when he tries to check on Chloe.

Gabi (Camila Banus) pressures Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) to reveal what happened to Stefan.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) models for Eric.

John (Drake Hogestyn) walks in on Brady turning Kristen’s room upside down.

Alex finds himself tied to the bed.

