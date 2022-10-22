Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Robert is shocked to see Holly in the boathouse and the two share a hug. Robert tells her they thought she was dead and asks where she's been for the past two years. Dante also questions Holly, who claims she has no idea how she came to be in Port Charles. Robert wants her checked out at the hospital.

Holly is taken to the hospital. Robert explains to Austin that she's suffering memory loss and other issues. Austin checks her out and orders an MRI for her memory loss.

Holly tells Robert the last thing she remembers was working for the WSB and investigating a casino in Monte Carlo. Robert mentions Ethan and gives Holly his phone to call her son.

Sasha and Maxie discuss Lucy's disappearance and are worried about her. Maxie says Lucy is a survivor and they need to think positively. The two discuss Brando's death and Maxie offers to be there for Sasha.

Mason interrupts to ask Maxie to convince Austin to go home for Thanksgiving. Austin drags Mason away. Mason tells Austin that he can't separate his life in Pautauk with his life in Port Charles, and he should stay away from Maxie.

Martin runs into Sasha and tells her he has an update from the court about her future.

Dante wants an update on Holly, but Austin isn't forthcoming right away. Dante pushes so Austin tells him there is no physical reason for Holly's memory loss.

The drone footage shows Lucy being shot by Anna. Martin accuses her of being a murderer, but Anna insists she's being set up. Martin says Lucy was going to confront Anna, but Anna says she would never hurt Lucy.

Jordan and Anna take turns demanding answers from Victor about Lucy's whereabouts and whether he killed her. Jordan tells him the drone footage shows Lucy was shot, so Victor puts on a little show of grief. Anna's determined to beat the crap out of him and Jordan has to stop her. Jordan tosses Anna out of the room.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Holly Turns Up at The Quartermaine Boathouse

Martin shows ADA Arden the drone footage and wants Anna arrested for murder. Anna continues to insist she didn't shoot Lucy, but Martin reminds her that she blackmailed him and thinks she's capable of getting rid of Lucy. ADA Arden tells Jordan to release Victor.

Jordan allows Anna to duck out, much to Martin's chagrin. Victor overhears and Martin tells him about Anna on the drone footage. ADA Arden tells Jordan that she needs to remove herself from the case since she's friends with Anna.

Jordan asks Arden if she can say definitively if the shooter is Anna, but the ADA says she can't. Jordan says she'll send the footage to IT to see if it's been altered. Victor claims Lucy seemed afraid of Anna. Jordan says there's nothing that links Anna to Lucy's presumed death.

Brook Lynn tells Chase about Holly being found in the boathouse. Brook Lynn talks about his gig at The Savoy and how he's blowing up on social media. Chase is interested in Holly's case but Brook Lynn continues to discuss his rock career.

When Brook Lynn gets a call, Ned wonders how Chase really feels about the rock star gig. Chase admits that he enjoys singing, but it's not his passion. He wants to get back on the force and take the hook killer off the streets. He understands that can't happen right now. Brook Lynn tells Chase that Linc called and took the bait. Linc wants him to do a duet with one of his stars. She thinks this will be huge for Chase's career.

Carly and Drew head to the beach to scatter Virginia's ashes. The two discuss their future and how they want a new beginning. The two share a kiss.

Olivia heads to the hospital to see how things are with Robert. Holly's brought back to her room after her tests and Olivia gushes over her. She explains that she was with Robert in Monte Carlo when they were trying to find her. Holly insists on leaving the hospital.

Anna checks if anyone planted evidence in her car and finds the clothes the woman on the docks was wearing. She also finds a gun. (Dun, dun, dun.)



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recap!