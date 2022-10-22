Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Cameron Schools Finn on Elizabeth

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 24-28, 2022
William Lipton

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) demands answers from Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) hit the sheets.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is arrested for Lucy’s (Lynn Herring) shooting.

Britt asks Sam (Kelly Monaco) to do her a solid.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) finds a friend to talk with.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) leans on Austin (Roger Howarth).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) stumbles into trouble.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) makes a difficult move.

Cameron (William Lipton) schools Finn (Michael Easton) on Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Trina Finds Herself The Target of Victor’s Interrogation

Terry (Cassandra James) and Elizabeth take a trip.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) wonders what Ava (Maura West) is up to.

Folks visit Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) in prison.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) think about what’s next.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) updates Austin.

Cody (Josh Kelly) tries to find common ground with Sam.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) doesn’t know what to do with herself.

Elizabeth seeks the truth.

Sam and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) bump into Felicia and Mac (John J. York).

Carly makes a move.

Britt and Cody stumble upon something unexpected.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers! 

