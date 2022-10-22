The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Nick Feeling Sally More Than He's Letting On?

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) unmasks a devious scheme.

Chance/Abby/Devon: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) and his wife (Melissa Ordway) take some time out for a little romance.

Later, the brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and the Newman-Abbott hybrid catch up at dinner. Devon fills Abby in on Nate (Sean Dominic) betraying the family and the business, and she lets him vent about what's happening.

Abby is very supportive of what's going on with her pal when Chance walks by, and Abby places her hand on Devon's shoulder. Does Chance have anything to be worried about?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) keeps applying pressure to some of her foes in Genoa City. Phyllis needles Diane (Susan Walters), which results in her nemesis snapping. Later, Phyllis encounters Sally (Courtney Hope) and the two bicker. Look for Sally to have difficulty being the bigger person with Phyllis.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) checks Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and implements boundaries after her stunt with Johnny.

Billy: The Abbott screwup (Jason Thompson) is there for Chelsea.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is upset when Victoria tells him she will still give Sally the boot and have Nate take over at Newman Media. Nick tries to change Victoria's mind about firing Sally by discussing all the good things she's done at the company and how she's had the company's back.

Nick questions the sense of hiring Nate after he turns on his family. Victoria starts to accuse Nick of allowing his personal feelings for Sally to color his decision. Does Nick have more feelings for Sally than he's letting on? Nick backs down and tells Victoria she's running things at Newman and she is entitled to make the decisions as she sees fit. He understands he has to carry them out as COO.

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) tries again with Sally. Watch for Adam and Victoria to bury the hatchet and for him to lend support to Chelsea.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) snaps. Later, watch for Nikki to get strict with Nick.

Devon: He cuts Nate off. Later, Devon reveals the status of his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) opens up to Ashley (Eileen Davidson).