The Young and the Restless Promo: Ashley Warns Jack About Diane's Infiltration Into Their Family

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 24-28, 2022
Eileen Davidson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gleefully tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) she thinks Diane's (Susan Walters) close to showing her true colors. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Nick Intervenes When Adam Gets Too Close to Sally

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) realizes Diane's been lying all along. Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) concerned about how much involvement Diane has with their family and is ready to circle the wagons.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

