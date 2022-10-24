B&B's Matthew Atkinson Dishes Thomas' Emotional Wounds and Hope Fantasies

AFF/Steven Bergman

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is up to no good over on The Bold and the Beautiful. Not only did he orchestrate his dad Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) split with stepmama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but he used a fake CPS call over little Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to do it. Atkinson delved into Thomas' deep emotional wounds and latest actions on Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast.

What is the cause of Thomas and Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) preoccupation with reuniting Ridge and Taylor (Krista Allen)? Atkinson mused:

There’s sort of two direction you can go with where Thomas has left with his parents, because Thomas is deeply deeply wounded by his childhood and the way his father treated his mother in his eyes. And you can go two directions with that, and I think that the way that it has been—the direction that I’ve taken it to, that it makes sense, in last couple of years—is to say he never felt like he was... he never felt like his father approved of him, cared for him, or loved him, really. And all he wanted was his father’s approval, and his father leaving is what left this massive hole in Thomas’ heart. And so for the rest of this life, this isn’t a Ridge problem; it’s a Thomas problem. It’s something he needs to figure out.

Was he surprised to see Thomas dreaming about kissing Hope (Annika Noelle) again? He mused:

I don’t think I was surprised; Annika and I have thought that would be such a fun storyline to play, is to have the bad boy with the good girl. The fans, in a lot of ways, have shown that they have major interest in that.

What would Atkinson's romantic advice to his character be? He'd encourage Thomas to date. Atkinson noted that previous incarnations of the Forrester heir have been playboys, adding:

And it seems like that for a person like him, that kind of behavior is natural for him in the situation he's in.

Listen to the full interview here.