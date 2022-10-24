Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Anna's Accused of Lucy's Murder!

This week on General Hospital, Port Charles's own secret agent Anna Devane's (Finola Hughes) freedom is on the line.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells someone they will find who shot Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) announces she has a suspect in Lucy's shooting.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) asks someone who she suspects while at the Metro Court.

Over at the Port Charles Police Department, Mac (John J. York) declares it had to be Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), while Holly (Emma Samms) hauls off and slaps him!

On the other side of town, Ava (Maura West) tells someone it doesn't make any sense.

Will Victor get busted? Watch the promo below!

