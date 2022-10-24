On General Hospital, Drew (Cameron Mathison) has been toeing the line of a romance with pal Carly (Laura Wright). Their bond has been deepening, but is love in the cards for these two? Mathison spoke to TV Insider about where Drew and Carly stand and his character being there for his BFF in Jacksonville.

Drew and Carly locked lips in Florida, but that doesn't mean happily-ever-after is immediately in their future. Mathison mused:

They’re there for each other at a time when they both really need it. They have an understanding where it’s not going [necessarily] to a romantic place but they’re still going to be close friends. Drew did whatever he could with his connections to help make things happen [regarding Virginia’s grave]. It works out for the best because they recognize the similarities that are drawing them together. We’ll see where it goes.

The pair shot on location in Malibu, California, for the Florida-set scenes. Mathison reflected:

I do a lot of location shooting on holiday films where we shoot eight to 10 pages a day. When I heard we were shooting 45 pages on location for this, I couldn’t imagine getting it down but we have such a great crew here at GH. The elements are what they are. There were no clouds so the lighting was going to stay constant. We had two people who are used to being in the moment and knocking it out. We had three cameras and a drone… you don’t typically have that on location. Laura and I came in prepared. We made it happen. Phideaux [Xavier], the director, was great about rolling with the punches. It’s a much more dynamic production than it is in the studio. You’re constantly ebbing and flowing.

Carly fibbed to Drew when saying that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) wasn't Nina's (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Mathison said: