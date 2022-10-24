The Bold and the Beautiful will welcome home a familiar face in advance of its 35th anniversary. For the occasion, Patrick Duffy will return to the CBS soap as the Logan siblings' father Stephen, according to People.

Duffy will appear on two episodes of B&B, which are slated to air on November 23 and November 28. Stephen's love interest, played by Duffy's real-life girlfriend, actress Linda Purl, will join Duffy on screen. But Stephen's homecoming might not be smooth sailing, teased People.