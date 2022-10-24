Skip to main content

Patrick Duffy Returns to The Bold and The Beautiful in November

Patrick Duffy, The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful will welcome home a familiar face in advance of its 35th anniversary. For the occasion, Patrick Duffy will return to the CBS soap as the Logan siblings' father Stephen, according to People.

Duffy will appear on two episodes of B&B, which are slated to air on November 23 and November 28. Stephen's love interest, played by Duffy's real-life girlfriend, actress Linda Purl, will join Duffy on screen. But Stephen's homecoming might not be smooth sailing, teased People.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

patrickduffy
Soaps

Patrick Duffy and Robin Riker Return to The Bold and the Beautiful

By Luke KerrComment
Denise Richards, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards Teases B&B Return on Instagram

By Carly SilverComment
bergman50990
The Bold and the Beautiful

Patrick Duffy & Robin Riker Head Back To B&B

By Jillian BoweComment
Heather Tom
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Heather Tom Dishes on Katie and Bill...Then and Now

By Carly SilverComment