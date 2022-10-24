WATCH: Climate Change Protestors Disrupt The View's Interview With Ted Cruz (VIDEO)

Ted Cruz and Sunny Hostin

The View had an unexpected interruption on Monday in the form of climate protestors. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on the talk show, and during his response to co-host Sara Haines regarding inflation, women in the audience began chanting, "Cover climate now!”

Cruz tried to answer the question, but protestors continued, drowning him out. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg spoke up and told the protestors:

Ladies, excuse us. Let us do our job! We hear what you all have to say but you gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.

Goldberg's colleague Sunny Hostin explained:

They're accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that almost every day.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked about the protest with Cruz and remarked:

They weren't even protesting you.

Afterward, someone in the audience yelled something explicit at Cruz, prompting a censor, and the show forced a commercial break.

