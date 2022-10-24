WATCH: GH's Emma Samms Opens Up About Port Charles Return (VIDEO)

TV Insider's Jim Halterman got the scoop on Emma Samms (Holly Sutton)'s General Hospital return. The pair chatted about Samms' battle with long COVID and what Holly has been up to during her time away from Port Charles.

She shared:

Well, I’ve still very much got long COVID. And I was concerned about coming back to work and [EP] Frank [Valentini] assured me that they would accommodate it. And they’ve been incredibly kind about working around what I’m capable of—and so far, fingers crossed; I’m halfway through my story arc now—but it seems to be working.

What type of existence has Holly been enduring as a captive? Samms dished:

But it’s been rough, obviously. And yes, she’s been held captive; we ended up doing a scene—‘cause the storyline was all set up for me coming back, two years ago and then the pandemic hit and lockdown and I was unwell, and it just wasn't going to happen—so Frank and I spoke and we did a scene from my guest room at home in my house in the Cotswolds in the UK, filmed myself doing a little scene to say that I was held captive, which was so much fun. So that’s a big location shoot for General Hospital, I think.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) had a hard time dealing with Holly's disappearance, so where do the two stand now? Samms said:

It's obviously been amazing to work with Tristan again, and I just hope that the audience is happy. I do believe they will because a lot of the writing in the show at moment—you can tell that the writers watched the show back in the day when it was so fun and so exciting and so fast-paced, because that's what it feels like again now. And for me, that makes it just fun and hugely pleasing to do.

Peep the full interview below.