Day of DAYS Returns as in Person Fan Event

Get ready, Days of Our Lives fans. The annual Day of DAYS fan event is returning, but with in-person meet and greets this time! On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Day of DAYS fan event kicks off at the Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live. Fans will meet their faves from the long-running show in person, which has not happened since 2019.

Fans will get to participate in a Q&A session with the cast, along with autograph signings, and engage with some of the show's beloved cast members. Stars slated to attend will be Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Lauren Koslow, Wally Kurth, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Brandon Barash, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Ari Zucker, Thaao Penghlis, Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson, Eric Martsolf, Susan Hayes, Bryan Dattilo, George DelHoyo, Judi Evans, Billy Flynn, Dan Feuerriegel, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Patrika Darbo, Leann Hunley, Abigail Klein, Victoria Konefal, Kyle Lowder, Martha Madison, Greg Rikaart, Jessica Serfaty, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Zach Tinker, Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Victoria Grace, Lindsay Arnold, Stacy Haiduk, Remington Hoffman, and Tina Huang.

The event begins at 10 AM on Nov. 12.