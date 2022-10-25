Richard Wharton

On the latest Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Marlena is on the phone with Samantha Gene. John enters with work stuff for Marlena. He reports she is going to get out in the next hour. John switches topics and tells her about Brady’s breakup with Chloe - for Rachel’s sake. They put their heads together and quickly figure out that Kristen manipulated the situation. John assures her that Kristen no longer has any sway over Brady (oh John…).

Penthouse Invader: Chloe wonders why the hell Kristen thinks she is moving in with Brady as he stands silent. Kristen pushes Brady to tell Chloe the truth. She is, in fact, moving in. Chloe can’t imagine letting Kristen move into Marlena’s penthouse with her fragile health and their tumultuous history. Kristen doubles down and says it was all Brady’s idea. Brady explains it’s for Rachel, but Chloe doesn’t understand. She tries to argue her point when Kristen tells her to get gone. Chloe agrees, tells Brady off, and leaves.

Kristen kicks her feet up as Brady explains the whole family thing won’t come as easily as she hopes. Parenting Rachel on a daily basis will be very different than their interactions so far. He thinks Rachel is sharp and will figure out Kristen quite quickly. She snatches his behind quickly and reminds him that she holds ALL the cards and Brady needs to fall in line.

Marlena and John arrive home. Before Brady can tell her what’s going on, Kristen arrives to welcome them home (Marlena looks like the devil’s eyes may pop out at any second). Kristen is surprised Marlena’s been released so soon, since she did previously look like she was on death’s door.

Staycation: Stefan has come by to check on Chloe - who is otherwise occupied. He begins to walk away just as Li arrives. He wants to make sure he’s not giving up on Chloe. Stefan updates him about Chloe and Brady’s relationship status. He questions why Li keeps pushing him towards Gabi - could it be to keep her from Stefan? Stefan relents a bit and admits his feelings for Gabi are no more - even though he doesn’t understand why.

Chloe returns and finds Stefan outside her door. She quickly tells him how Kristen is moving in with Brady. She breaks down as she is trying to tell him she’s okay. He takes the opportunity to embrace her. She wants to jump on a plane and leave Salem. With that, Stefan has a plan and exits.

Tea Spillage and Brainwashing: Dr. Rolf is packing his things and not terribly happy he’s being shipped off to Jakarta, but Salem is nothing without Stefano. Just as he leaves, Gabi arrives looking for answers. Gabi snatches Dr. Rolf’s box and begins breaking things until Dr. Rolf spills.

He explains that Stefan has Jake’s heart (which Gabi had not deduced). She grabs a shard of glass and puts it to Dr. Rolf’s neck - demanding more answers. He doesn’t think Gabi will kill him. She quickly reminds him how she put a bullet in Nick Fallon and won’t hesitate to slice his throat.

Dr. Rolf finally admits he brainwashed Stefan, but it wasn’t personal since he was following Kristen’s orders - and explains why. Dr. Rolf spills everybody’s tea telling her about Li’s involvement, as well - including how Li tried to murder Stefan in his sleep. In an attempt to distract Dr. Rolf, he tells her there is an antidote for the brainwashing in the box. Gabi STUPIDLY lets him go and he grabs a syringe and shoots her up.

Ongoing Saga: Eric tells Nicole that Jada informed him about her fight with Rafe, which explains why he was fired. Eric tells her he understands and hands over his work badge. Nicole says she’s actually there to rehire him. She wants to forget everything that happened. Eric isn’t so sure it’s a good idea. Nicole explains that she and Rafe cleared the air and everything is better. With a little pushing, Nicole admits that Rafe thinks she rushed to marry him to avoid her feelings for Eric. She explains (rather unconvincingly) it had nothing to do with Eric.

Eric and Nicole are at Basic Black, and the model for their shoot has disappeared. Eric quickly suggests Nicole replace the model. She dons the dress and Eric is clearly taken with her presence. He begins to take test shots as she tries to find her footing. Eric comes out and arranges Nicole’s hair on her face (mercy, they just have it).

Horton Square: Li runs into Rafe and asks Rafe to be his best man. Rafe is a little surprised given Gabi’s recent belief that Dr. Rolf manipulated Stefan. Li tries to put him off, but Rafe doubles down and says Gabi is currently questioning the not so good doctor.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Nicole Fires Eric to Save Her Marriage

Endings:

-Stefan returns and recreates Miami like he and Chloe did on a previous date. Chloe is grateful for the tropical distraction.

-Li freaks out about Gabi running to Dr. Rolf's lab. Gabi turns up looking slightly dazed. She talks about what Dr. Rolf told her, but stops short of saying he did something to Stefan. She admits she assaulted Dr. Rolf (and Rafe only admonishes her for admitting a crime in front of a police officer). Li switches gears and says he asked Rafe to be his best man. Rafe agrees and Gabi says she hopes they will be as happy as he is with Nicole (uh oh…).

-Dr. Rolf is alone at the lab. Thank heavens he had the vile of CRS-17. Gabi won’t remember a thing.

-Marlena process that Kristen is actually going to be staying with them (why doesn’t she kick her out?). Kristen heads to the kitchen to check on dinner so they can eat as a family. (Delusional Kristen has entered the building!) John turns to Brady and says he has some serious explaining to do.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!