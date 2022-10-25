AFF/Steven Bergman

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) had to face her past once again while visiting Jacksonville, Florida, on General Hospital. How has this interlude affected the ex-hotelier? Wright delved into Carly's post-Florida self with Soap Opera Digest.

Carly had to really reflect on her childhood and what sleeping with her friend's dad actually meant. Wright said:

I feel like now, she has come full circle with it and realizes that all those things made her who she is and she has nothing to be ashamed of. She was 16 years old when she was seduced by this man. She was a child, you know? It wasn’t like she was able to make grown-up decisions. It allows her to really look at what happened to her when she was a young woman, a teenager, and to really realize that Virginia did everything she could and really realize, ‘I didn’t have it so bad.’ And Jackie Zeman [Bobbie] comes into it; her real mother, Bobbie, is involved and is really there for her, which is really nice.

How will Carly have changed once she comes back to Port Charles? The Daytime Emmy-winning actress remarked:

It’s very much growth for Carly. When she goes home, you’ll see a new side to her. We’ll see for how long! She still is who she is. She’s still a scrapper, she still won’t take stuff from anyone and she is still a mama bear, protective of her family. But this is something that was like divine intervention almost. She had no intention whatsoever of ending up in Jacksonville, but she did. This all fell into her lap, and there are no accidents.

Could Carly's reckoning with her own childhood cause her to come clean about Nina (Cynthia Watros) being Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) mom? Wright dished: