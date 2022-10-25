Evan Hofer

On today’s General Hospital recap: Dex runs into Josslyn, who gives him the cold shoulder for continuing to work for Sonny. Dex is apologetic and Josslyn insists on answers. Dex says Sonny did the right thing and got answers about the hooker rather than outright killing him.

Josslyn invokes Jason's name and says his life was garbage working for Sonny. Josslyn complains that Jason was gone only two months when Sonny betrayed Carly and their entire family. Josslyn says Sonny betrayed Jason and questions how long before he betrays Dex. She tells him she's disappointed, and doesn't want him to be betrayed the same way Carly and Jason were.

Liz is giving Cameron last minute instructions on watching his younger brothers while she and Terry head out to a medical conference in Monterey. Cameron says her parents are there and worries that she'll run into them, but Liz isn't concerned.

Liz mentions Josslyn, but Cameron says things have been difficult because of the sex tape. Liz apologizes for having her own issues while he was going through it. Finn is grateful that Terry is bringing Liz to the conference.

Cameron finds Josslyn and Dex together, and isn't amused at how upset she seems. Josslyn admits she's known Dex more than she let on. Josslyn tells Cameron she intervened with Sonny to save Dex.

Cameron admits to Josslyn that Michael had already told him about Josslyn's rescue and asks why she didn't tell him herself. He says the two of them haven't been on the same page lately. Josslyn promises they'll plan something together, just the two of them.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Mac and Jordan Stand up For Anna

Terry has second thoughts about bringing Liz with her, but Liz says she needs to get into her parent's house because they have records from the past.

Violet's playing on Finn's phone. She comes across the photo of him and Reiko, and asks who the woman is. Finn explains she was his wife, who got sick and passed away.

Cody and Britt are preparing to open Peter's safety deposit box. She's certain whatever is in the box will be a problem for her. Britt hesitates before opening the box, and finds a diamond and ruby necklace. She wonders if it's real and Cody scratches a mirror with it to prove that it is. Britt puts the necklace back in the box, despite Cody's interest in it.

Nina and Ava share a drink and Nina wonders how long they'll be roommates. She questions why Ava is avoiding her marital problems. Ava says it's not that simple and tells Nina that Nikolas wrote out a confession for her. She's not ready to forgive him, but also isn't ready to give up on him. Later, when she checks on the written confession, she finds the envelope empty with a note from Victor asking if she's missing something.

Victor meets with Nikolas and complains he hasn't ended his marriage yet. Victor reminds Nikolas he has no control and needs to do as Victor says. Victor doesn't want the family at risk because of Nikolas' obsession with Ava. Nikolas says the Cassadine legacy is in his hands.

Victor says Nikolas is choosing Ava over Spencer and has ruined his relationship with his son. Victor accuses Nikolas of not visiting Spencer in prison because of his infatuation with Ava. Victor says he can help Nikolas build a bridge with Spencer if he gives up Ava. Victor shows Nikolas the confession he stole from Ava and warns him that he needs to divorce Ava or else.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recap!