Perkie’s Observations: Mac and Jordan Stand up For Anna

On today’s General Hospital recap: Scotty's looking for updates on Lucy's disappearance, but Felicia has nothing for him. She promises Mac is doing everything he can. Scotty believes in his gut that Lucy is still alive. Both are shocked to see Holly with Robert and have a quick reunion.

Holly claims she has no memory of anything that's happened to her, and Felicia reassures her. Holly is updated about Lucy's disappearance and wonders who would want to hurt her, as Victor happens by.

Victor approaches to let them know he's willing to help find Lucy, but Scotty tells him to walk away. Holly wonders why they hate Victor so much and Felicia tells her they believe he's involved with Lucy's disappearance. Robert doesn't want Holly told anything else, but she pushes. Felicia tells Holly about Luke's death and how they believe Victor is responsible.

Jordan reminds ADA Jennifer Arden that Victor is a person of interest, though Jennifer counters he wasn't the person in the video who was seen shooting Lucy. Jordan threatens to call Robert since it's his case, but Jennifer's quick to ask she not involve him. Jordan says the evidence is circumstantial and Jennifer accuses Jordan of unprofessionalism. She says Jordan is turning a blind eye and steering the investigation away from Anna. She's determined to prosecute the case.

Mac updates Jordan that the harbor was searched and there is no sign of Lucy. Jordan tells Mac about the video footage with Anna and how she went out to prove she was framed. Jordan believes the footage was a set-up and doesn't believe Anna would have shot Lucy out in the open. Jordan points out that despite the ADA's thirst for Anna's head, they don't even have a body. Mac wonders who Jordan thinks is behind Anna's frame up and Jordan tells him about Lucy working with Anna against Victor.

Drew suggests to Carly they head back home, but she's not quite ready. She's afraid things will be different between them when they get back. Carly feels he's the best thing to happen to her in a long time and doesn't want to make a mistake. Drew says she won't lose him. (Apparently there's no one like Carly but I'm not sure the writers mean that the way 90% of viewers will take it. No offense to any Carly fans, but man oh man, make it stop!)

Nina and Sonny are there when Martin tells Sasha the judge decided she must remain under guardianship. The guardian will need to be court-appointed, as she has no living relatives. Sonny and Nina offer to be guardians, but Martin says it can't be someone with a criminal record. Gladys arrives and says she's willing to step in and help Sasha. Sonny and Nina both promise to help out and be there for her as well.

Dante tells Anna about Holly washing up onto the Quartermaine estate and how her memory is fuzzy. Jennifer shows up with a warrant to search Anna's car and tells Dante that Anna is a prime suspect.

Jennifer finds the clothes and the gun in Anna's trunk and brings it to Mac and Jordan. Dante tells Anna he knows she's being framed and promises to fix it. Mac is certain someone planted the clothes and believes it was Victor.

Dante finds Robert and tells him that Anna is being blamed. Holly heads over to Victor's table and smacks him in the face, saying it's for Luke. Scotty promises Victor that his day is coming.

Victor gets a call there is a search is underway at Anna's house.

Jennifer tells Mac to place Anna under arrest but he refuses. Anna tells Jordan to do it. She arrests Anna and reads her her rights

