Kate Linder and Friends Return to Toronto For Charity Tea Party

AFF/Steven Bergman

Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless) is continuing her tradition of giving back. On December 11, the actress will host the 10th Annual OpportuniTea with Kate Linder & Friends for March of Dimes Canada; the in-person event will take place live for the first time since 2019.

Linder's Y&R co-star Christian LeBlanc (Michael) will co-host the high tea. Carolyn Mackenzie, host of Global TV's The Morning Show, will emcee a soap star-filled Q&A.Then comes an autograph session with Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), and Brytni Sarpy (Elena). There will also be silent and live auctions. The high tea's proceeds will benefit March of Dimes Canada’s Conductive Education program. Linder has served as March of Dimes Canada’s Ambassador of Conductive Education since 2012.

Buy your ticket for this Y&R-tastic event here.