Steven Bergman Photography

From Llanview to the streets of New York City! One Life to Live legend Erika Slezak (ex-Viki) is set to reprise the role of Donna Duvall on CBS' Blue Bloods, reports her official fan site. She originated the part in 2019, and no airdate has been announced yet for her comeback. Elsewhere, The Young and the Restless grad Julia Pace Mitchell (ex-Sofia) will pop up again on hit sitcom Young Sheldon, while As the World Turns' Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will) will direct Episode 16 of Chicago P.D.'s tenth season.

As the World Turns

Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will) has signed on to direct Episode 16 of NBC's Chicago P.D.'s current (and tenth) season, and the episode will air in 2023; he recently departed the show as an actor, having played the role of Detective Jay Halstead for 189 episodes

The Bold and the Beautiful

(Stephen) has launched Duffy's Dough, selling sourdough starters, with real-life love Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host the 2022 American Music Awards, airing November 20 on ABC and streaming November 21 on Hulu

Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry (Paulina) will appear in the holiday flick The Search for Secret Santa, premiering December 4 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce

General Hospital

Tabyana Ali (Trina) has released a revised edition of her independently-published children's book, My Flower Child, which is available for sale on Amazon

(Sonny) appears in the documentary Trials to Triumph Rif Hutton (ex-Lenny) will play Navy Commander Albert Burns on the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "Flesh and Blood," premiering November 6 at 10:30 PM EST on CBS

Guiding Light

(ex-Ginger) stars in the Prime Video comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, premiering November 18 Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick) stars in the new horror flick Halloween Ends, out now in theaters and streaming on Peacock

One Life to Live

(ex-Sheila) reprises the role of Carol Dante on The Equalizer in the episode "Blowback," airing November 13 at 8 PM EST on CBS Erika Slezak (ex-Viki) will reprise the role of Donna Duvall on an upcoming episode of the hit procedural Blue Bloods, according to her official fan club website; she recently wrapped filming on the episode, but no air date has been announced yet

Passions

Jade Harlow (ex-Jessica) will guest on the FBI: International episode "Call It Anarchy," playing Paige Taylor; the episode airs November 15 on CBS at 9 PM EST

Santa Barbara

John O'Hurley (ex-Stephen) will play Navy Rear Admiral Ted Gordon on the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "Glory of the Sea," airing November 13 at 10 PM EST on CBS

The Young and the Restless