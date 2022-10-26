Abigail Klein

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Stephanie enters with Chad following close behind. She’s trying to calm Paulina’s anxiety about Sloan’s blackmail attempt. She assures Paulina she has a plan to neutralize her. After they hang up, Stephanie confides in Chad that she has no such plan. He suggests they hire a private investigator, but there is no time.

Stephanie thinks they just need to get their hands on Sloan’s evidence. Chad follows up by saying he could pay off Sloan’s client, which would keep Paulina’s hands clean. Stephanie will not allow it, but Chad reminds her they are working together. Stephanie has a quick change of heart and decides they should give Sloan the payday she’s asking for, but she’s going to approach Steve about the money.

Stephanie tells Chad that Steve and John helped the DEA with a case, and have a case of counterfeit money (just lying around?). While Chad is making the handoff, Stephanie will break into Sloan’s apartment and swipe the evidence (oh Stephanie…). He wonders what qualifies her for a little B&E. She quickly reminds him she’s Steve Johnson’s kid.

Price Campaign Headquarters: Abe enters Paulina’s office and they talk about how her polling numbers are rising. Abe is worried that Lani being in prison will still rear its problematic head. Paulina says she will go after anyone who goes after her daughters.

Abe tells her he has made a decision to resign as mayor and move to the Capitol with her if she’s elected. She can’t believe Abe would leave Salem and give up his career to be her first gentleman. Paulina breaks down and almost tells Abe everything when Leo walks in wearing his donkey head. He’s looking to get paid when Paulina remembers that her assistant, MAAAARRRRRY, is no longer in her employ. Abe exits leaving Leo and Paulina to chat.

Leo removes his donkey head and Paulina thinks she recognizes him. When trying to convince her she’s mistaken, Leo distracts Paulina by asking if her shoes are from Teresa Donovan’s new “Jeannie” collection - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! She seems impressed that Leo is a man who knows his couture footwear. Their conversation reveals that Leo needs money to pay back his lawyer - Sloan Peterson. Paulina may be able to help him out. Leo thinks she’s offering a loan, but Paulina is offering him a job as her assistant (just like in A Very Salem Christmas!).

Casa de Threesome: Allie returns home from dropping off Henry with Nicole. Chanel is very clearly distracted and half-listening. They’re going to be a weekly thing, which will allow them to have some alone time each week.

Allie immediately suggests they call Alex for their own special sleepover. Chanel thought the threesome wasn’t going to be a regular thing. Allie says she just wanted to grab drinks with him since they were friends before they got together. Chanel isn’t in the mood. As she’s about to tell Allie what’s bothering her, Johnny arrives with a favor to ask.

Chanel asks about Johnny’s living situation. He tells them about Ava leaving because EJ was about to have her arrested. Johnny explains about the deception with Jake and his DiMera shares. Chanel and Allie are fairly impressed. Johnny asks if their couch is still available. Allie says absolutely not despite Chanel trying to persuade her. Johnny isn’t asking for himself, but for Wendy Shin. He explains she is Li Shin’s little sister. Chanel and Allie are skeptical, but Johnny explains they are working on something together and she can’t live at the DiMera mansion. After a little convincing, they cave and agree.

Kiriakis Mansion: Sonny is a tad annoyed with Will, who can’t return home for a visit any time soon. Alex enters and Sonny asks him if he wants to hang out. Alex is unavailable because he has plans to get some play. He has moved on from Stephanie since she’s actually interested in Chad. Sonny insists that Chad couldn’t possibly be interested in someone so soon after Abigail’s death. Alex ignores Sonny and says he’s going to soothe his newly broken heart with ALL OF THE SEX. In an effort to boost his ego, Alex tells Sonny about the threesome with Allie and Chanel.

Casa de ALL OF THE SEX: Sloan answers her door all scantily clad to find Alex has arrived. He asked her to dinner and she asked him to come over. She instructs him to shut his mouth and come in so they can get started with ALL OF THE SEX. After round one, Sloan brings him a drink. He takes a sip and they get started again. Just then, the phone rings with a call from Stephanie. Chad will be meeting Sloan at the Brady Pub in one hour. She asks him to stay put until she returns. He’s less than thrilled with the prospect when she handcuffs him and gives him a little preview of what’s to come (oh Stephanie…).

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie finds Sonny surrounded by food and watching a tear-jerker movie. She has a seat and joins him eating pizza. She quickly ascertains that Sonny is missing Will. Maggie can relate to be married to a man who is married to his career - Mickey was the same way (a Mickey reference!).

Sonny wonders if she wishes Victor would put her first. Maggie says she does, and understands this issue isn’t new for Sonny and Will. He is determined not to let this issue cause a rift in their marriage once again. Maggie suggests he talk to Abe and proceeds to spill all of Abe’s possible plans for the future. (telephone, telegraph, tele-Maggie).

Endings:

-Sonny thinks maybe he should take a page out of Abe’s book, leave Titan in Alex’s hands, and move to California. Maggie thinks they should work together and make a plan to meet each other halfway. With that, Maggie exits to catch up with Victor. Sonny picks up the phone and calls Will.



-Allie and Chanel gather some pillows and blankets to make sure Wendy is comfortable on the sofa. Chanel discovers her phone was on silent and Paulina has been texting her. Allie wants to continue the conversation they started before Johnny’s arrival. Chanel immediately looks pained.

-Paulina explains that her assistant, Maaaarrrry, has been trying to handle her personal and financial business remotely, and it’s not working out. She offers him the job. Leo tries to hug her, which doesn’t go over well. They come to an agreement he will meet her every need. Abe returns wondering what Leo is doing there. Paulina announces he is her new assistant.

-Sloan exits her apartment before Stephanie arrives. She calls Chad to check-in. They get goofy with one another and wish each other luck. Stephanie takes out some burglary tools and works on the lock.

-Chad is sitting in the Brady Pub with the briefcase of counterfeit cash when Sloan arrives full of piss and vinegar.

-Stephanie successfully breaks in only to find an underwear clad and handcuffed Alex awaiting her unexpected arrival. They are both equally shocked and horrified.

