Frank Valentini and Laura Wright

Ahead of General Hospital's upcoming fan event at Graceland, the stars and execs of the show chatted with the Memphis-based paper Commercial Appeal. In particular, they reflected on the enduring popularity of soaps.

EP Frank Valentini shared:

Part of the reason 'General Hospital' has stayed around so long is that it remains true to the original concept of the show, which is the lives and loves of people connected to a hospital.

He added:

We can three-dimensionalize stories and tell stories in a much more elaborate and complex way than you have time for on a show that's only once a week.

Daytime deals in intense drama, just like its primetime counterparts. Laura Wright (Carly) said: