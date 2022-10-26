Charles Shaughnessy

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Ava shows Nina the missing note and the two think it was Nikolas. Ava promises he won't get away with it, but realizes Nikolas couldn't have been responsible. She shows Nina the video and figures whoever took the note didn't know about it, which means Victor.

Ava wants to confront Victor despite Nina's warnings that he's dangerous. Ava refuses to let Victor run her marriage, but Nina reminds her that he'll always be around the longer she stays married. Nina thinks it would be easier if she walked away.

Anna's in the PCPD lockup and complains to Mac that Victor is getting away with murder. Robert updates them on Holly's return and also has to recuse himself from Anna's case. Anna asks the Scorpio men to find Valentin and explains Victor's plans. She believes that Valentin and Charlotte are in danger. Anna tells Mac the Deputy Mayor is working with Victor.

Holly and Felicia have a day at the spa. Felicia sees through the lie that Holly is fine, despite not remembering anything. Holly's upset that someone got the best of her, but Felicia promises to be there for her.

Holly heads to the PCPD where Anna and Robert continue to discuss her case. Robert says police found a box of bullets in her home that match the gun. He says the clothes in Anna's car were the same from the footage and they were covered in gunpowder residue.

Anna's surprised at how far Victor will go to get rid of her and brings up Luke's murder. She believes Victor wants what remains of the Ice Princess, which upsets Holly.

Anna tells Holly that Robert was devastated when she "died." Robert shows up to tell her that her arraignment has been pushed to tomorrow. Anna says they're going after Victor and Holly wants in.

Maxie and Georgie have plans to get ice cream, but Georgie is not interested in having Austin join them. Maxie tells her to apologize, but Georgie refuses and blames Austin. Maxie apologizes to Austin for Georgie's rudeness and says she's always wanted her parents back together. Maxie wants Spinelli to have someone in his life and tells Austin the truth about Society Setups. (Not sure why that was relevant since we only see Austin once every 4,466 days and usually with Mason nipping at his heels.)

Cody tells Dante about the DNA test and how Mac may be his father. Cody thinks its more likely he would be Leopold's son. Dante tells Cody about finding out Sonny was his father and how he eventually decided Sonny was a good man. Cody joins Mac at the hospital for the DNA test.

Britt summons Sam to talk about the necklace and shows her the photo. Sam figures it's worth millions and the two think Peter could have stolen it. Britt wants Sam to find out where the necklace came from, and after some back and forth, Sam agrees.

Dante tells Sam about arresting Anna and how he believes it's a Cassadine frame up.

Nikolas is not happy with Victor's death threats, but Victor claims he's saving Nikolas from himself. Victor brings up Esme and Nikolas promises she won't be found. Victor decides Nikolas needs supervision and says he'll be moving into Wyndemere. Nikolas tries to deflect by saying he's undergoing a major renovation, but Victor insists on moving in tonight.

Ava meets up with Nikolas and mentions the missing confession. He says Victor is forcing him to go ahead with the divorce. Ava says Victor will be shocked to hear about the video, but Nikolas warns her not to tell Victor about it because she'll become a target. Nikolas says they need to let Victor believe they're going through with the divorce.

Victor interrupts to tell Ava he's moving into Wyndemere, which does not amuse her. Nikolas tells her they are done and his lawyer will be in touch. Victor is happy that Nikolas has decided to end his marriage. Nikolas warns Victor that Helena tried to control him and it didn't end well for her.

