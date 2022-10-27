B&B's Kimberlin Brown: "I Can’t Wait to See Where Sheila is Going Next"

AFF/Steven Bergman

To honor 30 years of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) on The Bold and the Beautiful, the show recently celebrated Brown and her character. Michael Fairman TV chronicled the fun event, at which Brown and co. reflected on the villain's trajectory.

In honor of Sheila having only nine toes, chocolate-covered "toes" were served to guests. Attendees included showrunner Brad Bell, supervising producer Ed Scott, and actors Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), John McCook (Eric), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Annika Noelle (Hope), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Heather Tom (Katie), Sean Kanan (Deacon), Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Tanner Novlan (Finn), and Ken Hanes (Mike).

Brown looked back on her move from The Young and the Restless to B&B, musing:

Coming to ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ that was an incredible moment in my life. I literally got a call from Bill Bell on set at Y&R saying, “I have written this character that I have come to love into a corner … and I’m either going to have to kill your character off or I am going to have to send you away for a long time before I can bring you back again. He said, ‘Can anybody hear you?’ And I had happened to be in the booth and I said ‘Yes’. He said, ‘OK, then you cannot answer me, but ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I said “OK’. He said, ‘Well, ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ is in Los Angeles.’ He said, ‘How would you feel about leaving Genoa City and traveling to L.A.’ I said, ‘Uh-huh, then he said, ‘Well, you would be Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful. Would you be happy with that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, yes! Very much so.'

The actress shared her joy at playing Sheila over the decades and excitement at seeing what's next for the former nurse. Brown said:

I am so blessed to work with such a talented group of people. It’s so neat to see the new generation coming up as well, and be a part of their storylines and lives as well, and the way everything is intermixed. I can’t wait to see where Sheila is going next, because I think I am finally at a point in my life where I have really found my happiness.

Check out behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration from Brown's Instagram below.

B&B will look back at Sheila's creepiest moments over the decades on Monday, October 31. Check out the episode preview below.