Steven Bergman Photography

Kyle Lowder is relishing his latest turn as Days of Our Lives' Dr. Rex Brady. The Daytime Emmy winner spoke to Soap Opera Digest about being back in Salem and Rex helping rescue three matriarchs with a remedy involving an orchid.

He dished:

This past year, 2022, has been glorious. They’ve just been giving me a lot. I’m so grateful that Ron [Carlivati, head writer] has been giving me such great story. I’m shooting episodes well into February, air-wise.

Lowder is loving playing Rex as a hero to his close family members. He explained:

That is a hoot. I hadn’t been on set with Drake [Hogestyn, John] and Deidre [Hall, Marlena] in 17 years, and I worked with them on the regular when I was playing Brady. Drake and I had some fun moments where I would look at him and be like, ‘When was the the last time you and I were on set together trying to save the day?’ That’s what we used to do all the time. I had some really good nostalgic, feel-good moments doing this story with Deidre and Drake. And I’d never gotten to work with Stephen Nichols [Steve] before, so that was a blast.

And the actor would be open to returning to Salem on a more permanent basis. He noted: