Drake Hogestyn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Blacks: Princess Rachel surprises Marlena with a stack of pumpkin pancakes as Queen Kristen rolls in (Halloween costumes). When Rachel leaves, Kristen gets on Marlena for treating her like an intruder. Kristen claims Brady dumped Chloe and she can take it up with him.

Brady's rooting through Kristen's suitcase when John catches him. He wants to know what's really going on. John lights into Brady about how Marlena's recovering and was surprised by Kristen's sudden move-in. John reminds Brady how damaging Kristen is to Marlena and their family. Brady asks him to trust what he's doing for his family. John wants the facts. Just as Brady's about to break, Kristen comes in.

John leaves and Kristen tells Brady she can handle anything they dish out. Kristen says she has to watch over him. She adds the serum isn't in the house, but safely hidden away so he stays under her thumb. Brady understands his fate, but says she can't change his feelings of contempt for her.

King Brady appears and escorts his family to the Horton Town Scare party (you read that right). John says he couldn't get Brady to open up and Marlena wonders what on Earth led him to ask Kristen to move in.

John's mulling over Brady's comment that he's doing what's best for the people he loves. John realizes Brady was looking for the serum. John does the math, but Marlena wonders if he's barking up the wrong tree since they're all cured. John believes Kristen's strong-arming Brady.

Basic Black: Nicole and Holly pop in on Eric on their way to the Town Scare. He invites Holly to come back so he can take photos of her in her costume. Nicole gets a call and has to go to work.

Nicole tells Eric more clothes are coming over because their client wants more photos for their shoot. She says they want her in the photos too. Nicole returns in a short, sexy red nighty. After the shoot, Nicole heads out and Eric moons over the photos.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Leo Foils Chad’s Plan to Dupe Sloan

DiMera mansion: Stefan is excited to see Chloe when he spies the divorce papers he signed with Gabi. Chloe asks what's wrong and he says nothing. Stefan admits he's been thinking about her a lot. He tells her to keep the beach clothes as a gift.

Chloe tells Stefan she knows how he feels about her and doesn't want the same thing right now. They talk about Brady and Chloe doesn't understand how he would move Kristen into his home. Stefan invites her to stay for a beach breakfast. Chloe gets a call from Nicole asking if she can talk Holly to the Town Scare. She agrees and Stefan offers to go along.

Salem Inn: Li calls Dr. Rolf to talk about Gabi's visit. He asks what Dr. Rolf told her so they can keep their stories straight. Dr. Rolf says he told Gabi the truth, then erased her memory with a drug. Li gets angry with the doctor just as Gabi appears dressed as a black cat. Li covers his tracks about his call with a lie.

Gabi says she and Arianna are going to the Town Scare as cats. She brings up Stefan and can't grasp how he hates her the way he does. Gabi thought it was Dr. Rolf, but she was wrong. Li assures Gabi he's there for her and his feelings won't change. Gabi agrees to put Stefan aside and they have sweaty sex. Li offers to go to the Town Scare with her and Arianna.

Horton Town Scare: Stefan and Chloe are being all cute when Gabi and Li roll up. Holly and Arianna run off, Chloe follows, and Li gets a call. Gabi tells Stefan he doesn't need to make uncomfortable small talk with her.

Brady and Kristen arrive, and the two bicker after Rachel scoots off. Kristen goes after Rachel and Chloe turns up. Kristen returns, sidles up to Brady, and Chloe goes back to Stefan. Gabi's upset because she didn't know Chloe and Brady broke up. She tells Li she's going to check on Arianna. Brady watches from afar as Stefan hugs Chloe, and Kristen whispers to Li how they got what they want.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!