Casa de Threesome: Chanel reads a text from Paulina. It says her past problem will remain a secret from Allie. She puts her phone away and says she doesn’t remember what she was going to say. Allie tries to confront her, but Chanel remembers she has to do something and quickly exits.

Price Headquarters: Abe says Mr. Stark was recently facing multiple felony charges - which shakes Paulina’s memory. Leo quickly reminds everyone he was unjustly accused and exonerated. Abe accuses him of being a gold digger based on his past relationship with Craig. Leo says all of that bad behavior is safely in the past and he deserves a second chance.

Thinking of Chanel, Paulina quickly agrees to keep him on board. Besides, says she likes his spirit (these two are going to be GOLD!). He leaves well enough alone and quickly leaves. Chanel arrives looking pained and tragic. Abe makes his exit and they begin to discuss business.

Paulina tells Chanel that Stephanie and Chad have guaranteed her the Sloan situation will be taken care of by the end of the evening. Chanel is also worried about Allie and what would happen if she found out. Paulina reassures her that keeping this secret from their significant others is doing more good than keeping them informed (famous last words…).

Horton Square: Johnny tells Wendy he secured a place for her with Chanel and Allie. Johnny explains that she is moving in with his sister and her girlfriend - who used to be his wife (Welcome to Salem, Wendy!). Johnny explains the history amongst the three of them, including his time as Satan (she either didn’t believe him or didn’t really flinch at Satan’s mention).

Wendy sympathizes with his situation and wonders if he’s currently dating. Johnny goes into the story of Ava (without naming her) and how EJ ran her out of town. Wendy immediately relates it to a story Tripp told her about his mother. She explains how she knows him and his brother Joey.

Wendy puts two and two together and realizes that Johnny was into Tripp’s mama. Johnny explains he’s done with all that stuff and wants to move on to something less complex.

Casa de Threesome: Sonny arrives and sees Allie bearing gifts. Allie asks about Will and Sonny is clearly not happy. She says if he’s lonely he’s welcome to come hang with them, but they are pretty boring. Sonny passively probes about her threesome with Alex, but Allie doesn't budge. Sonny does away with pretense and just asks if they had a threesome with Alex.

Wendy and Johnny arrive outside Allie and Chanel’s door. She’s nervous about staying with folks she doesn’t know, but Johnny assures her they are down to Earth. They open the door just as Allie admits to Sonny that she and Chanel had a threesome with his brother.

Johnny introduces Wendy as Sonny leaves. Johnny immediately takes the opportunity to poke fun at Allie. Wendy immediately defends her and reminds Johnny of his own murky history.

The Brady Pub: Sloan sits with Chad and his silver briefcase. He tries to charm her with a drink, but Sloan wants to know where Stephanie is. Chad explains that Stephanie isn’t there to allow her plausible deniability. Sloan is skeptical as Paulina was against paying for the information on Chanel.

Chad explains he can be extremely persuasive (these two have mad chemistry). He asks if they can make their own side deal, maybe over a drink. Leo arrives, quickly flirts with Chad, and asks if he’s giving away money.

Sloan confiscates Leo's paycheck for his debt. When he asks for a little eating money, she grabs one of the counterfeit bills from Chad and hands it over. Leo looks it over and asks what they’re doing with all the fake money and quickly exits.

Chad tries to cover, but Sloan believes a crook knows counterfeit money. Chad pulls out his wallet and says he will write her a check now. Sloan threatens to reveal Paulina's secret if they don't seal the deal tomorrow.

Casa de Handcuffs: Stephanie is surprised to find a half-nekkid and handcuffed Alex. She wonders what’s going on. Alex explains what’s going on there is/was perfectly legal and between consenting adults…unlike the felony she just committed by breaking in.

Stephanie explains that Sloan is blackmailing one of her clients. Alex reasons that it’s someone who has a lot to lose, like maybe Paulina Price (smarter than the average Salemite is Alex). Stephanie will neither confirm nor deny. She chastises Alex for sleeping with someone as dirty as Sloan. Alex has no time for her hypocritical foolishness and wonders how she knew Sloan would be gone.

Stephanie explains she’s working with Chad and arranged this situation. Stephanie tries to cover Alex up (he kicks off the covers), and starts searching the apartment. Just then, Stephanie gets a text from Chad that Sloan is headed back. She immediately talks truth and begs Alex to cut for her since her job is on the line. Stephanie hides in the back as Sloan enters. Alex draws Sloan in and gives Stephanie the chance to exit, which she does, but not before looking back with a bit of feeling in her eyes.

Awkward Chemistry? Sonny enters Horton Square and almost runs smack into Leo. They act like Sonny and Will didn’t almost kill Leo and Leo didn’t set Sonny up for a sexual harassment lawsuit (is it me, or do these two have chemistry?).

Debrief: Stephanie quickly makes her way to the Brady Pub and catches up with Chad - who fills her in about the Leo interaction. They both forgive each other for their missteps. They also deduce that there’s an element here of mutually assured destruction. For now, they’re all safe.

Endings:

-Leo would like to celebrate with him and Will. Sonny informs Leo that he’s alone in town. Leo doesn’t care and follows up that they will celebrate together if Sonny texts him his availability. Before he exits, Leo ADORABLY calls Sonny, “Jackson K” and Sonny watches him leave with disbelief.

-Chanel arrives back at the apartment. Johnny is about to leave to let them get acquainted. Chanel stops him because she’s brought a cake to celebrate the twins’ birthday.

-While Stephanie tells Chad about Ales, Paulina calls. She is FURIOUS that Stephanie made a promise she couldn’t keep. Stephanie promises to have the evidence to her by tomorrow. After hanging up, Stephanie goes the wrong direction wondering if Alex is on Sloan’s side.

-Sloan kisses a very cuffed Alex. She agrees to uncuff one hand and they continue to have ALL OF THE SEX. After round two, Sloan releases Alex’s other cuffed hand. His hand feels better, but there are other parts that could use his attention. While she is kissing him all over, he spies her keys on the bedside table.

