Shonda Rhimes Tells GMA She Wants to Bring Private Practice Back
Shonda Rhimes is sharing her hopes for possible next steps in her TV empire. Recently, she appeared on Good Morning America to discuss Inside Bridgerton, a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the hit Netflix series, with producing partner Betsy Beers.
When asked which of her now-defunct shows she'd like to resurrect, Rhimes replied:
I miss my 'Scandal' family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on 'Private Practice.' We had so many more stories we could tell.
She added:
I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility where you're learning and seeing things happen at the same time medically.
Could a reboot of Private Practice be on the horizon? Rhimes said:
I don't know. I don't know. Somebody tell us.