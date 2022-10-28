B&B's Kimberlin Brown to Appear on Bold Live October 28

Everything's coming up Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) over on The Bold and the Beautiful. After celebrating three decades on B&B, Brown will guest on Bold Live on Friday, October 28.

She will chat with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about all things Sheila. Fans can submit questions via the YouTube chat function or send pre-taped video questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

Watch the interview, which kicks off at 7 PM EST, here.