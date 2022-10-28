Skip to main content

B&B's Kimberlin Brown to Appear on Bold Live October 28

Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful

Everything's coming up Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) over on The Bold and the Beautiful. After celebrating three decades on B&B, Brown will guest on Bold Live on Friday, October 28. 

She will chat with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about all things Sheila. Fans can submit questions via the YouTube chat function or send pre-taped video questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

Watch the interview, which kicks off at 7 PM EST, here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Henry Joseph Samiri, Bold Live
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Henry Joseph Samiri to Guest on Bold Live October 21

By Carly SilverComment
John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful, Bold Live
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's John McCook to Stop by Bold Live on October 14

By Carly SilverComment
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Annika Noelle to Appear on Bold Live September 16

By Carly SilverComment
Kimberlin Brown, Aaron D. Spears, Naomi Matsuda, Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Daytime Emmy Nominees to Feature on Bold Live May 13

By Carly SilverComment