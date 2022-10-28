Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sonny and Nina have a date night, but he's distracted by business calls. When Victor stops by, Nina asks him about Charlotte. She says something she sent to Charlotte was returned and she hasn't been able to reach Valentin. Victor wonders why she's so invested in his family and makes a crack about Nina's daughter.

Sonny returns and is not amused at Victor's insults. He brings up Lucy's disappearance and blames Victor for Anna's arrest. Sonny warns Victor that he'll pay if he finds out Victor was responsible. Victor doesn't seem fazed by Sonny's threats. Nina and Sonny head home, declare their love, and enjoy a night of passion.

Trina and Rory get to their hotel room only to find it only has one bed. They can't get another room because of the comic book convention. The two start to make out, but Trina fantasizes about Spencer, which makes her pull back. Rory spends the night on the cot.

Spencer is happy to see Josslyn and Cameron when they pay him a surprise visit. Spencer is glad Trina still doesn't know the truth, but they tell him that Trina has known since he went into Pentonville. Spencer feels badly for all the things he's done, but Cameron promises to still be there for him when he gets out. Spencer tries calling Trina, but doesn't reach her.

Chase is annoyed that Brook Lynn is distracted during date night. When she finally puts away her phone, the two discuss how much they're enjoying themselves. The two listen to a podcast that Chase did about his song blowing up on social media. He calls her his muse and they head home to share a night of passion.

Cody tells Britt he's annoyed at how nice the Scorpio family is and feels they'll be better off if it turns out he's not related.

Sam overhears Mac and Felicia talking about Cody possibly being his son, and is surprised that Cody didn't say anything. Felicia questions Sam's thoughts on Cody. Britt and Cody join them, and he's surprised to hear that Britt hired Sam to look into the jewels.

Britt agrees with Sam and Felicia that Faison likely stole the jewels and Peter took them from his father.

Selina talks to Cody about being the ringer in another high stakes game. Mac sees them talking and interrupts. He warns Cody to stay away from Selina. Mac and Felicia head home, where they share a night of passion.

Sam questions why Cody doesn't want her to investigate the jewels. Cody promises he's not out to hurt anyone. Dante calls a truce with Britt for Cody's sake.

Josslyn feels badly and apologizes to Cameron for not telling him about confronting Sonny about Dex. She promises to do better since she can't see her life without him and (you guessed it) the two have a night of passion.

