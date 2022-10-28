Michelle Trachtenberg Reprises Georgina For Season 2 of Gossip Girl Reboot

Photo by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

A familiar face is coming back to Manhattan's Upper East Side. Michelle Trachtenberg is reprising her role as Georgina Sparks for HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl. The streaming service announced that Trachtenberg, who starred in the original from 2008-2012, will join the series when season two returns Dec 1.

Georgina's son Milo (Azhy Robertson) was introduced in the first season.

What can fans expect with the second season? According to the description in the press release:

It's the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.

XOXO!