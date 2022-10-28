The Young and The Restless' Camryn Grimes Lends Voice to Disney's Mickey Saves Christmas
From Genoa City to the North Pole! The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes (Mariah) is set to lend her voice to the stop-motion holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, the actress announced on Instagram.
Grimes will voice Mrs. Claus in the Christmas movie, which premieres November 27 at 7 PM EST on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior. An extra-special twist? Grimes' real-life partner, Brock Foster Powell, will voice Santa.
Read Grimes' full post below.
