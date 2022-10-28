The Young and The Restless' Camryn Grimes Lends Voice to Disney's Mickey Saves Christmas

AFF/Steven Bergman

From Genoa City to the North Pole! The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes (Mariah) is set to lend her voice to the stop-motion holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, the actress announced on Instagram.

Grimes will voice Mrs. Claus in the Christmas movie, which premieres November 27 at 7 PM EST on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior. An extra-special twist? Grimes' real-life partner, Brock Foster Powell, will voice Santa.

