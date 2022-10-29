The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 31-November 4, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tries to advise Bill (Don Diamont).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) supports Hope (Annika Noelle) from behind the scenes.

Liam (Scott Clifton) makes a move that will impact those he loves and those he doesn’t.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) has romance with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on his mind.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) makes her way from Genoa City to L.A.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) begins to get very nervous about Thomas’ actions.

Hope is elated by the fashion show’s success.

Bill and Wyatt urge Liam to make the correct decision.

Sheila is the center of attention on Halloween.

Liam, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Bill come to a disturbing realization.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) returns.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), Thomas, and Hope have a moment.

Bill has a proposition for Brooke.

Down the road…

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy must deal with Sheila.

Eric (John McCook) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) relationship grows.

Thomas comes between Hope and Liam.

Bill and Li (Naomi Matsuda) heat up.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom) grow closer.

Zende (Delon de Metz) and Paris (Diamond White) reconnect.

Deacon rocks Sheila’s world.

Could Brooke and Liam be a thing?

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!