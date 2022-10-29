Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 31-November 4, 2022

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Paul Telfer

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) sees magic when he watches Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) interact. Eric however, doesn't want to cause any more friction in Nicole's marriage to Rafe (Galen Gering).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) questions Wendy's (Victoria Grace) relationship to Johnny (Carson Boatman). She insists they're just friends, but Johnny's thinks his smooth charm will cast a spell on her.

Ava's (Tamara Braun) hiding out in plain sight waiting for a chance to entrap Xander (Paul Telfer) into a scheme to save her pride, and her hide. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) thinks her rogue husband has turned a corner to make an honest living, but Xander can't resist Ava's lure.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promo!