Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 31-November 4, 2022

Carson Boatman, Victoria Grace

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) lends EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) an ear.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) make amends.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) bond over their relationship woes.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) exits Salem.

Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) go IN on each other.

Ava (Tamara Braun) questions her decisions.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) seek Anna’s (Leann Hunley) advice.

Chad (Billy Flynn) tells Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) there is no future for him and Stephanie…as she listens in.

Alex has an idea for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) has strong words for Wendy.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) has a vision that EJ is in danger.

Paulina’s journey to the governor’s mansion hit’s another pothole.

Wendy becomes acquainted with Kristen.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is not here for Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) foolishness.

Stephanie sees Alex in a new light.

Kristen and Brady make nice for Rachel.

Chloe gets propositioned by Li (Remington Hoffman).

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe lock lips.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is FURIOUS with Alex.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Marlena Returns From The Hospital to Find Kristen Has Moved in

Down the road…

Ava seeks retribution from behind the scenes.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) team up to save Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Chloe and Stefan grow closer.

Eric and Nicole continue to try to resist their feelings.

Chanel’s past is revealed, just as the election results come in.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander leave the Kiriakis mansion.

Wendy and Johnny team up to expose Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and Li.

Stephanie and Alex grow closer.

Xander flirts with his evil side to provide for Sarah.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of our Lives spoilers!