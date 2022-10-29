Wally Kurth

On today’s General Hospital recap: Cameron is happy that he and Josslyn have gotten their groove back, but Finn arrives as Josslyn leaves. Cameron realizes that Finn is checking up on them and claims Josslyn just dropped by. Finn knows Josslyn stayed the night. Cameron mentions Liz's trip and Finn is surprised to hear she'll be in her hometown where her parents are.

Finn says he doesn't understand Liz sometimes, but Cameron defends his mother. He says Liz isn't weak, but when Finn tries to take over, she feels powerless like she did when she was younger. Cameron says Liz doesn't want Finn to be her hero, since she's her own hero.

Chase and Brook Lynn wake up in the morning afterglow. Brook Lynn heads out to get breakfast and Olivia accidentally walks in on a naked Chase. Everyone ends up in the kitchen where Brook Lynn announces that she and Chase spent the night. (Why didn't they go to his empty apartment?) Willow offers her congratulations and a hug for Chase. Brook Lynn and Ned have a moment of understanding. Brook Lynn gets a text from Linc for Chase to meet his pop star today.

Ned tells Michael that Valentin has been absent from ELQ and thinks he and Drew orchestrated it. Michael denies it, but the two argue.

Carly and Drew are back in town, and Bobbie is there. She praises Carly for what she did for Virginia and is appreciative of Drew's role. Carly wonders what her next adventure will be. Bobbie and Carly pat each other on the back for how they've pulled themselves up by their boot straps. Carly tells Bobbie she'll be taking the Spencer name.

Drew heads to Oscar's Meadow to talk to Oscar on his birthday. Josslyn joins him, then spends time alone talking to Oscar.

Liz is apprehensive when she gets to her parents house, but she tells Terry she's determined to find the truth. Terry is tasked to distract Liz's parents while she goes into the house to find something that will help her connect the dots.

TJ tells Britt he's concerned about Willow and wants to sit in on her consultation with Britt. Britt reminds TJ that Willow's choice for treatment has to be her own and he needs to respect her wishes.

Britt gives Willow a check up and declares that all's well with the baby, but she has concerns about Willow's health. Willow turns to TJ, wondering what Britt is worried about. (Hey Willow, remember how you were diagnosed with a deadly disease and chose not to do anything about it during your 687 weeks of the first trimester? Maybe that's what has Britt concerned. GUH!)

Britt calls Terry to update her on Willow and says she may have an enlarged liver. Terry tells her which tests to run and she'll be back in a few days. TJ tells Willow it's possible she's advanced to stage three, which may limit her treatment options.

Olivia is at the hospital when a female prisoner is brought in. Olivia gets upset and the woman nags Olivia that she let the woman's son rot in prison and traded up to a Quartermaine. Olivia tells Finn that it's Heather Webber. (So they replaced Robin Mattson with Alley Mills.)

Drew heads home and wants to make things right with Ned. Michael interrupts to badmouth Ned. Ned reminds them while Michael shares Quartermaine biology, he uses Sonny's name. He says Michael is a Quartermaine when it's convenient. (YEAH!)

Drew says he's going to do all he can to get Ned and Valentin ousted. Ned counters that Drew is facing an insider trading charge. Ned says Carly knew about the merger. She bought stocks, which is considered insider trading, which is illegal. He says they're lucky no one has looked into it, but they should keep it in mind.

Liz is still in her parents house when her father gets home.

