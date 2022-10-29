General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 31-November 4, 2022

James Patrick Stuart

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Cameron (William Lipton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) take a stroll down memory lane.

Mac (John J. York) catches Robert (Tristan Rogers) off guard.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is torn between his love for both Anna (Finola Hughes) and Charlotte (Amelie McLain).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets news about her health.

Finn (Michael Easton) visits Anna.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Scotty (Kin Shriner) have no time for Cody’s (Josh Kelly) foolishness.

Robert is shocked by what he learns.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) pays her parents an unexpected visit.

Holly (Emma Samms) doesn’t know quite what to do.

Scotty has Anna’s back.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) team up.

Holly and Robert put their heads together.

Valentin receives assistance from a surprising source.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) make some changes.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets a hard “no” from Robert.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) lends Trina (Tabyana Ali) her ear.

Scotty is stunned when his past walks into his present.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has sage words for Drew.

Finn is stunned by what he finds.

Elizabeth’s search for the truth shifts her perception of Jeff (William Moses).

Down the road…

Road blocks are coming for Drew and Carly.

Alexis tussles with the PC hook.

Elizabeth’s investigation impacts her relationship with Finn.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) feels guilty for keeping Portia’s secret.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) focus on Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Is Holly exactly who and what she seems?

Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) past threatens Cody’s future.

Michael’s (Chad Duell) vendetta threatens his relationship.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) continues to be his own worst enemy.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) continues to be tragic.

Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) secrets may be revealed.

Sonny comes to the rescue.

Austin (Roger Howarth) and Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) relationship is threatened by Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) need for revenge threatens to destroy her relationship with Chase (Josh Swickard).

Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) curiosity compromises Willow.

Laura (Genie Francis) makes an unlikely friend.

Carly’s (Laura Wright) deception comes back to haunt her.

Josslyn and Cameron experience growing pains.

Sonny’s trust in Dex (Evan Hofer) puts him in a compromising position.

