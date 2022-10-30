Robert Scott Wilson

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Pimping Alex: Alex receives a provocative text from Sloan. He tries to catch her up on Titan business, but she’s distracted by her issues with Paulina. She needs help getting the evidence against Chanel.

Stephanie wonders if Alex could head back to Sloan’s apartment and poach the evidence himself. Alex thinks stealing is crossing a line. She doubles down saying this is about Paulina, and the future of their city and state. Alex thinks Stephanie is pimping him out and he doesn’t feel comfortable having a secret agenda. With that, Stephanie exits and Alex contemplates.

Election Headquarters: Paulina is leaving a message for Stephanie asking for the evidence against Chanel when Sloan arrives. Paulina dismisses her, but Sloan indicates she still has the evidence to blackmail her. Paulina doesn’t understand since Stephanie told her everything was taken care of. Sloan says that Stephanie is a lying, liar who lies, and explains the counterfeit money scam. Paulina doesn’t believe it, but Sloan reminds her the election draweth nigh. Paulina vows to report Sloan to the state bar when she’s governor. Sloan reminds her that she is holding all the cards. She says the price has gone up, gives her the figure, and tells her it must be in her account first thing in the morning.

DiMera Mansion: EJ tells Belle he's back on top at DiMera. He says he’s not going public about Ava as long as she abides by their agreement. Just then, Ava appears at the window dressed in a very strange costume. She pulls down a clown mask and stands at the window to freak him out by raising a knife. Just then, Chad arrives dressed just like Ava - freaking EJ out. Chad tries to assure EJ that many people are dressed in this particular costume as evidenced by an increased clown population in Horton Square.

EJ asks Chad to come back to work at DiMera. Chad says he’s flattered, but turns down the offer. He’s already taken another job with Stephanie’s company. EJ pushes, but Chad says he likes the lower stress levels of working in PR. EJ wonders if he has something for Stephanie, but Chad rebukes that assertion. Before Chad leaves, he confirms with EJ that he’ll get back his DiMera shares. EJ confirms, but adds that Kate will never get hers.

University Hospital: Steve is dressed as a pirate (hahaha!) and is talking to Tripp, who indicates he may rejoin the staff. Steve tells his son he hopes he stays in Salem.

Tripp says his life is in Seattle and he’s there to say goodbye. Steve says Ava won’t be too happy with him if he leaves without saying goodbye. Tripp reports that Ava left town because EJ ran her off. Tripp defends Ava and Steve becomes self-righteous about her actions and EJ’s response. Steve is skeptical that Ava is actually gone. Tripp thinks losing Jake and being done in by EJ led her to lose her inner fight (Oh Tripp…). With that, Steve exits and another clown appears in the lobby - it’s Ava.

Tripp tells Ava he punched EJ in the face - making his mother very proud. Ava says he is the only person she cares about. Tripp asks if she wants to come back to Seattle with him (would a Pacific Lives spin-off be too much to hope for?!). She’s concerned about the cost of living (doesn’t she have Vitali money?), and what Joey would think about living with the woman he tried to kill who also tried to kill his mother (think through that one a few times). Tripp wants to help her out, and Ava reluctantly agrees. That said, she has business to take care of.

Kayla is in her hospital room trying to convince Joey (dressed as a blood hungry vampire) to stay in Salem. She tempts him with the excitement of Salem, then moves on to Wendy Shin. Joey thinks Salem might get too interesting if the brothers Johnson were vying for the same woman’s affection (am I the only one who wants Joey and Tripp to stay?).

Joey confirms that Kayla is getting out of the hospital the next day. Joey notices a present and Kayla opens the card. She doesn’t look happy because it’s from Orpheus.

Just as Joey is freaking out about Orpheus’ gift, Steve enters. He grabs and reads the card which congratulates her for besting his efforts to end her life. Tripp arrives to confirm he’ll be leaving with Joey, but they’re going to have some company.

Casa de Debauchery: Alex arrives at Sloan’s apartment suited up in a police officer’s uniform. Sloan is all up for a strip search. She invites him in and immediately starts downing Stephanie calling her an “incompetent, lying, bitch.”

Alex pulls out his handcuffs and cuffs her to the bed, blindfolds her, and says he knows how to treat “bad girls.” He talks to her while he grabs her keys out of her purse. He says he’s getting undressed while he begins to search for the evidence against Chanel. He finds it as he relays the story of Ciara going to a sex party during an investigation and not even sleeping with the guy (hello Beyond Salem I).

End of the line? Stephanie arrives at Paulina’s office without the evidence she requested. Paulina updates her that Sloan was just there and she is fired for her incompetence. She says that Stephanie should have consulted her before trying the counterfeit money buffoonery. By the time Paulina gets done with Stephanie, her company will be kaput.

Endings:

-Joey and Steve are stunned that Tripp asked Ava to move with them and she agreed.

-EJ hears noises that startle him. Just then, he sees the clown standing in his living room. He grabs a letter opener to threaten the intruder. Just then, they take off their mask to reveal Susan who desperately needs to talk to her Elvis. He is in terrible danger.

-Stephanie arrives at Alice Horton’s house to tell Chad their collaboration may be ending before it ever had a chance to get off the ground.

-With Sloan cuffed to the bed and the evidence in Alex’s hands, the doorbell rings.

-Ava is in the DiMera crypt saying goodbye to Jake. She is abandoning her plot for revenge for what EJ did to both of them. Just then, a door opens revealing her very dead son, Charlie! Here comes Halloween!

