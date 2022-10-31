Bravolebrities Join Sherri For a Halloween Gala

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey stopped by Sherri to participate in the show's Halloween gala. With Shepherd, the ladies discussed hanging out with other "Bravolebrities" during BravoCon and what fans can expect from the two.

Countess de Lesseps told Shepherd she was "shocked" by executive producer Andy Cohen's decision to have a new cast revealed at the huge event. de Lesseps stated:

I felt like Andy's been cheating on us. I expected them to announce it. I didn't know they would bring them out on stage at the show. I was a little surprised about that. Our show's been around for a long time and they're a new, diverse cast in New York, so let's see what sticks.

Later, Bailey joined Shepherd and discussed whether or not she'd return to RHoA after departing last season. Bailey teased:

After being at BravoCon all weekend long last weekend, I got the bug back again. I’m never going to say never. But the fans just gave me so much love and you know what, I was like, 'I think I really miss this.' So we’ll see, maybe soon.

Watch both ladies chat it up with Shepherd below.