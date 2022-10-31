Skip to main content

Check Out The Talk's Hollywood Haunted House

The Talk Halloween

The Talk got all into the Halloween spirit. The co-hosts transformed themselves into Tinseltown's biggest celebs and superheroes. Akbar Gbajabiamila transformed into both Shaft and Black Adam. Sheryl Underwood became rapper Megan Thee Stallion and tennis phenom Serena Williams, while Natalie Morales channeled her inner Megan Fox and Wednesday Addams. Amanda Kloots became Game of Thrones fave Daenerys and Catwoman and Jerry O’Connell became rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Thor.

The show's set was changed to a "spooktacular" haunted house. Check out the costume reveals below.

