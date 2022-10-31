Days of Our Lives Recap: Charlie Dale Reminds Ava Exactly Who She is

Mike Manning Charlie Dale, Days of Our Lives

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis mansion: Sarah is putting out candy while Victor watches on when Xander enters. Victor has a stack of bills awaiting his attention, and immediately pokes fun at him for not having a job. Sarah says Jack hired him at The Spectator because he sees Xander’s potential. Sarah goes into a rant about how she has no money either because she was on that damned island for a year. Xander stops her and says Jack didn’t hire him, which brings a grin to Victor’s face. Jack hired Gwen and didn’t think Xander should work by her side because she still has feelings for him.

Sarah pipes up and says she’s back at the hospital, and she will pay off the debt. Victor continues to poke fun when Xander says he’ll shut Victor’s mouth for him if he doesn’t pipe down. Victor shoots back that his name is on the mansion and Xander owes him everything.

Just then, Maggie returns filled with Halloween glee. Xander grabs Sarah by the hand and declares they are moving out. Victor feigns ignorance and wonders if there’s any black licorice. (I love Victor.) Alex returns asking Maggie for the file she helped him steal. (Do you all love Maggie’s relationships with Alex and Xander as much as I do?) He takes the file and exits.

Alice Horton’s living room: Stephanie tells Chad that Paulina fired her. Chad tells her about EJ’s offer, which doesn’t matter because he’s all in with Stephanie. She just doesn’t understand how she completely botched this situation. Just then, young Charlotte runs in the room and embraces her father, with Thomas not far behind.

Thomas explains that Charlotte had a nightmare. She follows up that it was about scary clowns (a running theme). Stephanie pipes up saying she was scared of clowns when she was a kid. Chad introduces her as Abigail’s cousin. Thomas is more skeptical, asking why she’s there and why they haven’t seen her before. Stephanie explains she lived most of her life in California and Abigail used to visit her all the time. Charlotte quickly bonds with Stephanie and asks her to take her back to bed. Thomas joins them as Chad watches them walk away.

Stephanie returns and Chad thanks her for helping out. She says she needs to check in with Kayle. Chad uses the opportunity to boost Stephanie’s confidence about the PR company. They’re in this thing together. With that, she exits.

Casa de Double-Cross: Alex is looking through the evidence against Chanel while the doorbell rings incessantly. Maggie and Holly are seeking Halloween treats. He steps into the hallway and tells them he’s having a party. Holly looks behind him and asks who the blindfolded and handcuffed lady is in the bed. Maggie quickly tries to sweep Holly out of there, but not before she gets her candy. Alex empties the candy bowl into Holly’s bag and slips Maggie the file he was reviewing for safe keeping. They exit and Alex returns to Sloan whose mood was almost destroyed…almost.

Sloan asks Alex to take off the blindfold. She’s disappointed that he’s not all nekkid. He explains he’s still clothed because he has to bolt. His Aunt Maggie was at the door and said he needed to go home and talk business with Victor. She’s irritated she won’t get her surprise. He uncuffs her (which he almost forgot) and makes his exit.

DiMera mansion: A clown-clad Susan is rushing around the DiMera living room looking for the danger she thinks EJ is in. While she rants, he tries to stop her by asking why she’s dressed as a clown. She loves her costume, but is more concerned about the clear and present danger. Susan quickly reminds him that she was right about Satan. He should heed her words.

EJ capitulates and says maybe she’s right, telling her about the menacing clown from earlier. After probing, EJ thinks maybe it’s Johnny who is after him. Susan can’t possibly believe her precious grandson is capable of hurting his daddy. He explains about Johnny’s connection to Ava. Susan still isn’t convinced. She needs to ask the spirits.

Susan finds a picture of Johnny and EJ to use in her spiritual quest. EJ seems quite skeptical before Susan explains the spirits are restless. Whoever is out to get him wants to make EJ suffer.

DiMera crypt: Ava is confronted by what appears to be a very undead Charlie. He just watched Ava tell Jake’s crypt she’s not going to take revenge on EJ. He can’t believe she’s going to leave town with her tail between her legs. Charlie makes fun of Tripp and his beautiful life - which doesn’t really suit Ava. Isn’t she worried Joey is going to smother her in her sleep? Aside from that, he wonders what her big plans are once she settles down.

Charlie reminds her that she’s the cold-hearted bitch who refused to save her own son and the horror show who took down the plane that killed Grandpa Shawn Brady (nice use of history!). She says she was drugged during that time period, but Charlie counters that she tried to send Rafe to prison. Ava and Charlie are more alike than she would like to consider. He’s back to help her destroy EJ and reminds her how she tried recruiting Gwen and Xander. Charlie has his own ideas.

Charlie says they all have a weakness - even EJ. He has no doubt his “mommy” can find EJ’s Achilles heel and slice it. She tries to leave, but Charlie keeps going reminding her how satisfying it would be to wipe the smug grin off his face. With that, Charlie is gone leaving Ava alone with her thoughts.

Endings:

-Chad stands alone in Alice Horton’s living room contemplating his evening while snacking on some candy.



-Alex delivers the file to Stephanie, who is elated. He says he changed his mind because he was afraid Victor would fire her leaving him holding the PR bag.

-Maggie tries to convince Xander and Sarah to stay, reminding them that Victor is Victor, and it’s the middle of the night. Xander will stay if his uncle apologizes. Victor tells them to kick rocks. Sarah agrees to leave with him and they exit.

-Cook wonders if Susan will be staying. She’s not sure, but she does want to get a handle on this particular spiritual situation. As the enjoy their late-night sandwiches, Ava lurks in the window behind them flashing back to the words of her undead son. She texts Tripp that she’s had a change of plans as she has other things she needs to handle. She returns to the window and watches Susan and EJ enjoy each others’ company.

