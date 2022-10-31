Victor Miller/Friday The 13th

Long before he won three Daytime Emmys for writing stints at All My Children, prolific screenwriter Victor Miller wrote the original screenplay for Friday The 13th. That's right, suds fans. A soap scribe created Jason Voorhees and his bat-poop-crazy mama way back in 1980! News broke today Miller will be returning to the scene of Pamela Voorhees' original crimes - Camp Crystal Lake. Miller is set to executive produce Peacock's straight-to-series Friday The 13th prequel, aptly titled Crystal Lake. Bryan Fuller (Star Trek Discovery, American Gods) will write and serve as showrunner.

The prequel comes on the heels of Miller reclaiming the rights to characters from his original screenplay. From The Hollywood Reporter:

The IP also got tangled in complex rights deals as it moved from Paramount to New Line and became caught in a years-long copyright dispute between the original movie’s director-producer Sean S. Cunningham and original screenwriter Victor Miller.

In May, Miller emerged victorious, giving him control over the script and original characters but not over the Friday the 13th title nor the concept of an adult Jason or even the hockey mask, which was only introduced in the third movie.

Hence the title of the Peacock offering, Crystal Lake.

Look for the TV series to be in line with Psycho forerunner Bates Motel. In addition to writing for All My Children, Miller was on the writing staffs of Guiding Light, One Life to Live and Another World.

Daytime Confidential spoke with Victor Miller about Friday the 13th in 2008. Listen to the interview below!