Photo credit: Spotify

The Young and the Restless's former executive producer Mal Young has signed on to write and produce an upcoming series on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse. Daily Mail is reporting Young, who was at the helm of Y&R from 2016-2018, was brought onto the project after Halcyon Studio purchased the rights to the bestselling book "Saving Amy" by Daphne Barak.

According to the site, the book is based on 40 hours of footage, interviews, and photographs and centers on the difficulty Winehouse had trying to write new music after the success of her second album, "Back to Black."

The eight-episode scripted series will also focus on Winehouse's troubled relationships, along with drugs and alcohol. Winehouse died in 2011 at 27 years old.