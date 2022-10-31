Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Spine-Chilling

William Lipton

This week on General Hospital, the Hook Killer is gearing up to possibly strike again.

At The Invader's office, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tells someone over the phone she got a letter from the Hook Killer.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) tells Carly (Laura Wright), Portia (Brook Kerr), and Trina (Tabyana Ali) the attacks weren't as random as police thought they were. 

Joss (Eden McCoy) calls Cam (William Lipton) as the young man is on a bridge and tells him to call her ASAP because he may be in danger. Will Cam be the next victim?

Watch the promo below!

