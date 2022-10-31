Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap: Jeff and Caroline are surprised to find Elizabeth in their home and wonder if she's okay. Liz is not happy to hear they follow her boys on social media and know about the new man in her life.

The Webbers claim to be happy for Liz's success, but she refuses to allow them to act like they're proud, despite abandoning her for years. Jeff claims they were doing what they thought was best for her and she was fine when she ended up with her grandmother. Liz accuses them of choosing their job over their daughter.

Liz says she knows they saved people, but she should have been important to them. She says she was fifteen at the time and can't believe they cut her loose. Liz says she thought every time they came back, they would come for her, but they never did. Jeff says he's sorry for the hardships she's endured. Liz says she's here because she's missing pieces of her memories, but then decides she's done with them. Liz storms out, but comes back and decides she's not leaving without answers.

Alexis is surprised to find Heather at the hospital and Olivia warns Finn she's dangerous. Heather is not happy when she's introduced to Finn and realizes he's the one dating Liz now that Franco is dead.

Heather continues to bad mouth Liz and Finn tries to put a stop to it. Finn reads her chart and sees she's been exposed to a rare bacteria and wonders when she last left Darkham. Heather pushes Finn's buttons, badmouthing Liz and Anna. He's close to leaving her, but gives her a sedative to knock her out instead.

Gregory runs into Alexis and wonders why she's been avoiding him. He says he feels badly that he pushed her to write the article that riled up the hooker.

Robert warns Holly about Victor and says he doesn't want to lose her again. Holly tells him that she hasn't remembered where she's been.

In Switzerland, Valentin spends quality time with (a recast) Charlotte. Felicia calls Valentin and lets him know that Anna was arrested. Valentin wants to be on the next flight out, but Felicia tells him to stay with Charlotte

Victor says he's at the courthouse to make sure justice is done and they need to follow the evidence. Felicia promises him that Lucy's killer won't get away with it.

Jordan wonders if Scotty is the right lawyer for Anna's arraignment, but Anna says Scotty knows she's being framed and wants to prove Victor is behind it.

Olivia runs to the courthouse to let Robert know that Heather has been brought to the hospital and is worried that she'll escape.

Victor tells Jennifer he expects her to win the case and make sure Anna is brought to justice.

ADA Arden's opening statement claims there is evidence that Anna fired the gun that killed Lucy, despite Scotty's objections there isn't a body. Jennifer also mentions the evidence found in Anna's car and at her home. Scotty files a motion to dismiss the case, but the judge denies it. The judge denies bail. Jordan reluctantly puts handcuffs back on Anna while Victor looks on happily.

Valentin makes plans to go sightseeing with Charlotte and tells her bodyguard he doesn't need to go with them. Valentin and the bodyguard get into it until someone smacks the bodyguard in the head with a candleholder and knocks him out.

Valentin is happy to see that it's......Laura!



