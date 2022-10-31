Skip to main content

P&G Soap Alums Jen Landon and Wendy Moniz to Dish Smash Hit Yellowstone With Alan Locher

Jen Landon, Wendy Moniz

Jen Landon (ex-Gwen, As the World Turns; ex-Heather, The Young and the Restless) and Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah, Guiding Light) are teaming up to talk all things Yellowstone

Co-stars on the hit Paramount Network show, the ex-soap stars will visit The Locher Room to discuss the drama. Alan Locher will chat with Landon and Moniz live on November 3 at 3 PM EST. And it's just in time, too; the two-hour Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone is slated for November 13 at 8 PM EST.

Don't miss the live interview, which you can watch here

