Amelia Heinle, Sean Dominic, and Bryton James

Nate/Devon: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) debates a tempting offer he receives. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) learns about Nate's scheme with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Will Devon blow them both out of the water? Look for the walls to close in on Nate.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) is there for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in her time of need. As Billy supports Chelsea, his relationship can use some; he and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on things. Later, Jill (Jess Walton) gives Billy a wake-up call.

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) oversteps.

Phyllis/Nikki/Ashley/Tucker: The ladies (Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, and Eileen Davidson) meet. Red and the socialite push Ash to keep seeing Tucker (Trevor St. John) so they can get the 411 on his connection with Diane (Susan Walters). Ashley meets Tucker for drinks and she lays it on thick, saying how she can't get him out of her mind. Tucker tells her he's learned the error of his ways and is a brand-new man. Ashley tells him to prove it to her. Is Tucker playing Ashley?

Chance/Abby: Things between the couple (Conner Floyd and Melissa Ordway) continue to falter. Abby busts Chance in a lie. Watch the Newman-Abbott hybrid turn to Devon as a sounding board.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) starts to wonder about Nick's (Joshua Morrow) judgment and feelings for Sally (Courtney Hope). Look for Victor to start scheming.

Diane/Jack/Phyllis: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Red disagree over Ms. Jenkins. Watch for Diane to 'fess up about things and for Phyllis to flip the script on her.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) comes back from Baltimore and tells Nate she wants to try again. When Elena discovers Nate is working as Newman Media's CEO, she is disgusted. She tells him he still hasn't learned his lesson and has no remorse for what he's done. Nate tells her he is sorry for his actions and wants to work on their relationship.

Y&R November Sweeps

Victor/Nikki/Ashley/Tucker: Victor will be spurred into checking out Tucker after Nikki's quest to find the link between the enigmatic mogul and Diane. Meanwhile, Tucker and Ashley will continue the dance they are doing. They will start questioning their feelings for each other.

Nick/Sally/Adam: The Newman brothers' beef surrounding Sally (Courtney Hope) causes Victor to get involved. Adam and Nick's rivalry may cause a threat to Newman Enterprises, and Victor will not have that.

Diane/Phyllis/Ashley/Nikki: The Genoa City trio will finally have a face-off over intel on Diane surrounding her time in L.A. when she faked her death. The ladies get more than what they bargained for when they discover what Diane did in the City of Angels.

Tessa/Mariah: The two (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) take on a huge role: motherhood.

Nate/Elena: Dr. Hastings must continue to face the consequences of his attempted coup against his family while dealing with the business world. Nate works overtime to try and win Elena back as cousins Devon and Lily still freeze him out.

Phyllis/Jack/Diane/Kyle/Summer: Ms. Jenkins is still trying to correct things with her son and baby daddy. Watch for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer's (Allison Lanier) marriage to come under strain due to both Diane and Phyllis's beef and for Skyle to pick sides.

Jack battles with his feelings for Diane, but his main goal is to protect Kyle from being hurt by her. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City for the holidays, and we learn, along with Phyllis, what he's been up to while he's been gone.

Chance/Abby: The couple still has issues with Chance's job and past problems, resulting in a stunning development.