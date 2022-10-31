Skip to main content

WATCH: Kimberlin Brown Teases Sheila Halloween B&B Episode: "It's Going to be Fun" (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful, Kimberlin Brown

It's a Sheila-ween this October 31! Ahead of the Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown)-centric Halloween episode on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brown teased all the fun on Bold Live October 28. She chatted with host and B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about what's to come.

The soap celebrated three decades of Sheila last week. Reflecting on the occasion, Brown mused:

That was amazing and completely unexpected and I could not be more blessed. And it was a humbling experience; it truly was.

Sheila's archrival Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is coming to Los Angeles this week. Of the impending crossover episode, Brown teased:

It’s going to be fun. I think you’re really going to love the Halloween issue, or the Halloween episode, and Lauren will be there. That’s about all I can tell you.

She added of Lauren's enduring grudge against Sheila:

I think as a mother, though, if any other woman came in and cut the birthmark off of my baby, that would be hard to forgive as well. I’m just saying.

Watch the full interview below.

