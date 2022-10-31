Y&R's Melissa Claire Egan to Appear on The Talk November 4

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is in front and center in Genoa City as she undergoes intense emotional turmoil. However, off our TV screens, her longtime portrayer will delve into all things Y&R when she appears on The Talk Friday, November 4.

While on the CBS chatfest, Egan will offer a sneak peek at what's to come in Genoa City, according to a press release. Don't miss her appearance on The Talk, which airs at 2 PM EST on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.