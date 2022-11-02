Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: As The World Turns' Michael Park Boards Hulu Series Saint X

Michael Park

As the World Turns alum Michael Park (ex-Jack) is joining the anticipated Hulu series Saint X. He'll play Bill Thomas, husband to Mia Thomas (Betsy Brandt), in the adaptation of the Alexis Schaitkin novel; the Thomases are well-to-do parents who must deal with their daughter going missing on a Caribbean vacation. Elsewhere, numerous soap grads are boarding VH1 holiday flicks. 

All My Children

  • Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra) will recur on Season 2 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer as ruthless prosecutor Andrea Freeman
  • Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) will recur on HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus as a Hollywood star-turned-politician

As the World Turns

  • Michael Park (ex-Jack) has signed on to the Hulu eight-part psychological drama series Saint X, playing an upper-middle-class dad whose daughter goes missing on vacation

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) will guest on Season 2 of Amazon Freevee's Leverage: Redemption; the first three episodes premiere November 16, with the remaining 13 dropping weekly through the January 25, 2023 finale
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Days of Our Lives

  • Wally Kurth (Justin) and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve) star in the upcoming movie Common as Red Hair
  • Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) headlines the erotic slasher flick Alone at Night (formerly 18 & Over)
  • Cady McClain (Jennifer) directs the new production of John Logan's Never The Sinner in Ossining, New York; buy tickets here

General Hospital

  • Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) stars as Bianca in the new movie Nora
  • Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will guest as Secretary of the Navy Tara Flynn on the NCIS episode "Love Lost," premiering November 14 on CBS and Paramount+ at 10 PM EST
  • Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has written a new book, Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition, which is out now
  • Roger Howarth (Austin) and Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) star in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose

One Life to Live

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline)'s comedy series Girls5Eva will move from Peacock to Netflix for Season 3
  • Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) will star in the holiday film Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, premiering November 30 at 8 PM EST on VH1
  • Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose

The Young and the Restless

  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) and Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) will star in the holiday film A New Diva’s Christmas Carol, premiering December 14 at 8 PM EST on VH1
  • Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch) will guest as Purdue on the S.W.A.T. episode "Unraveling," premiering November 4 on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 PM EST
  • Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Robert Adamson (ex-Noah) star in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ryan Phillippe
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Ryan Phillippe Headlines Two New Thrillers

By Carly SilverComment
Laura Bell Bundy
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Guiding Light's Laura Bell Bundy to Guest Star on Fox Comedy Call Me Kat

By Carly SilverComment
Jensen Ackles
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Jensen Ackles Saddles Up for Rust, a New Western Film

By Carly SilverComment
Jack Wagner, Ryan Paevey
Soaps

Booked and Busy: GH's Jack Wagner and Ryan Paevey Headline Hallmark Holiday Films

By Carly SilverComment