Booked and Busy: As The World Turns' Michael Park Boards Hulu Series Saint X

As the World Turns alum Michael Park (ex-Jack) is joining the anticipated Hulu series Saint X. He'll play Bill Thomas, husband to Mia Thomas (Betsy Brandt), in the adaptation of the Alexis Schaitkin novel; the Thomases are well-to-do parents who must deal with their daughter going missing on a Caribbean vacation. Elsewhere, numerous soap grads are boarding VH1 holiday flicks.

All My Children

Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra) will recur on Season 2 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer as ruthless prosecutor Andrea Freeman

(ex-Cassandra) will recur on Season 2 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer as ruthless prosecutor Andrea Freeman Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) will recur on HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus as a Hollywood star-turned-politician

As the World Turns

Michael Park (ex-Jack) has signed on to the Hulu eight-part psychological drama series Saint X, playing an upper-middle-class dad whose daughter goes missing on vacation

The Bold and the Beautiful

Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) will guest on Season 2 of Amazon Freevee's Leverage: Redemption; the first three episodes premiere November 16, with the remaining 13 dropping weekly through the January 25, 2023 finale

Days of Our Lives

Wally Kurth (Justin) and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve) star in the upcoming movie Common as Red Hair

(Justin) and (ex-Eve) star in the upcoming movie Common as Red Hair Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) headlines the erotic slasher flick Alone at Night (formerly 18 & Over)

(ex-Abigail) headlines the erotic slasher flick Alone at Night (formerly 18 & Over) Cady McClain (Jennifer) directs the new production of John Logan's Never The Sinner in Ossining, New York; buy tickets here

General Hospital

Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) stars as Bianca in the new movie Nora

(ex-Brook Lynn) stars as Bianca in the new movie Nora Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will guest as Secretary of the Navy Tara Flynn on the NCIS episode "Love Lost," premiering November 14 on CBS and Paramount+ at 10 PM EST

(Diane) will guest as Secretary of the Navy Tara Flynn on the NCIS episode "Love Lost," premiering November 14 on CBS and Paramount+ at 10 PM EST Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has written a new book, Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition, which is out now

(ex-Emily) has written a new book, Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition, which is out now Roger Howarth (Austin) and Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) star in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose

One Life to Live

Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline)'s comedy series Girls5Eva will move from Peacock to Netflix for Season 3

(ex-Evangeline)'s comedy series Girls5Eva will move from Peacock to Netflix for Season 3 Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) will star in the holiday film Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, premiering November 30 at 8 PM EST on VH1

(ex-Sheila) will star in the holiday film Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, premiering November 30 at 8 PM EST on VH1 Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose

The Young and the Restless