As the World Turns alum Michael Park (ex-Jack) is joining the anticipated Hulu series Saint X. He'll play Bill Thomas, husband to Mia Thomas (Betsy Brandt), in the adaptation of the Alexis Schaitkin novel; the Thomases are well-to-do parents who must deal with their daughter going missing on a Caribbean vacation. Elsewhere, numerous soap grads are boarding VH1 holiday flicks.
All My Children
- Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra) will recur on Season 2 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer as ruthless prosecutor Andrea Freeman
- Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) will recur on HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus as a Hollywood star-turned-politician
As the World Turns
- Michael Park (ex-Jack) has signed on to the Hulu eight-part psychological drama series Saint X, playing an upper-middle-class dad whose daughter goes missing on vacation
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) will guest on Season 2 of Amazon Freevee's Leverage: Redemption; the first three episodes premiere November 16, with the remaining 13 dropping weekly through the January 25, 2023 finale
Days of Our Lives
- Wally Kurth (Justin) and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve) star in the upcoming movie Common as Red Hair
- Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) headlines the erotic slasher flick Alone at Night (formerly 18 & Over)
- Cady McClain (Jennifer) directs the new production of John Logan's Never The Sinner in Ossining, New York; buy tickets here
General Hospital
- Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) stars as Bianca in the new movie Nora
- Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will guest as Secretary of the Navy Tara Flynn on the NCIS episode "Love Lost," premiering November 14 on CBS and Paramount+ at 10 PM EST
- Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has written a new book, Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition, which is out now
- Roger Howarth (Austin) and Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) star in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose
One Life to Live
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline)'s comedy series Girls5Eva will move from Peacock to Netflix for Season 3
- Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) will star in the holiday film Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, premiering November 30 at 8 PM EST on VH1
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose
The Young and the Restless
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) and Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) will star in the holiday film A New Diva’s Christmas Carol, premiering December 14 at 8 PM EST on VH1
- Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch) will guest as Purdue on the S.W.A.T. episode "Unraveling," premiering November 4 on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 PM EST
- Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Robert Adamson (ex-Noah) star in the Tubi thriller The Final Rose