Days of Our Lives recap:

Cockroach motel: Sarah (in a fabulous denim jumpsuit) is in her new and slightly dingy motel room talking to Maggie, who wants them to return to the mansion. Sarah reminds and says she and Xander will pay off their debt and find a new home. After they hang up, Xander enters and helps her find…a cockroach. Just then, Ava arrives at the door.

Ava is listening in on their conversation via an open door. Sarah says she opened the front door because, “there’s a smell.” She reminds him her probation period at the hospital will end soon and she’ll have more money. Xander hops on the positive train saying he’ll surely have a job soon. If not, he can return to a life of crime (which brings a listening Ava much joy.) Their adorable banter leads Xander to go find a job and Sarah to refer to him as her “king”. He exits and Ava follows.

Campaign headquarters: Paulina tells Sloan she has the money to pay her off. She is furious when she hangs up asking the Lord above to give her strength. Just then, Stephanie arrives with the file to save the day. After Paulina is finished raking her over the coals, Stephanie hands her the file and says the danger has passed. Paulina immediately explains she was hard on Stephanie because of the stakes for Chanel, but needs her now more than ever with the election right around the corner.

Kiriakis mansion: Maggie hangs up with Sarah as Alex enters. She asks him how everything went last night with his clandestine mission. He acts all coy and says the file she helped him steal could have destroyed lives. He throws his arm around her, kisses her on the head, and says she helped him save the day.

Chad arrives reporting that Paulina fired Stephanie. Alex updates Chad on the latest and says he decided helping Stephanie was the right thing to do. Alex thinks Chad is trying to mark his territory. Just as Chad counters, Stephanie arrives. Chad says because Abigail just died, he doesn’t want to move on with anyone and nothing will ever happen with Stephanie.

Stephanie enters and asks if she’s interrupting. Chad explains he arrived to talk to Victor about saving her job. She says she doesn’t need his help since everything with Paulina has been settled. Stephanie then asks Chad to leave her alone with Alex.

DiMera mansion: Johnny calls Wendy, who says she’s very happy with her new digs. Johnny discusses their plan to deal with EJ and Li. When his daddy arrives, he quickly hangs up. EJ immediately says he knows his son is plotting against him. He calls his son by his government name (John Roman) and tells him he thinks he’s plotting revenge because of Ava. Just then, Susan enters and demands EJ leave Johnny alone. Johnny assures his daddy that he isn’t trying to take him down. Susan follows up saying that her visions didn’t show her a clear vision of the culprit. EJ thanks Susan for being there and makes his exit.

Johnny thanks his grandmama for sticking up for him. She grabs him by the cheeks and somewhat skeptically thanks him for telling her the truth. He assures her that he wouldn’t ever try to simply scare his dad with dressing up like a clown.

Susan questions Johnny about Ava. She’s not concerned about her age, but more that Ava is a mafia princess. Susan reminds him how her brother Thomas got pulled into that same seedy underworld. Johnny assures her that he’s just fine and Ava is long gone thanks to EJ. Susan hopes that Johnny will never give up on finding love because it’s right around the corner.

Casa de Sweet Bits: Chanel brings Wendy some coffee. Allie is holding down the Sweet Bits fort so Chanel wants to have a chat. Wendy immediately wonders if she wants to ask her about the threesome. Wendy stutters about how she’s not really into women, except that one time. Chanel quickly explains that Johnny is on her mind. Wendy says they’re just friends, but Chanel wants to make sure she’s not using him. They make nice and Wendy apologizes for asking about the threesome. They start waxing poetic about how adorable Johnny can be just as he arrives. They giggle, Chanel pets Johnny and she exits.

Horton Square: Xander is looking through the classified ads (how vintage) and decides a clerk for the Office of Preservation is not in his wheelhouse, (hello, A Very Salem Christmas!)…as Ava listens in. She chats with him about a job opportunity. Xander is being too obvious when Ava directs him to turn himself around.

Ava quickly explains she’s in hiding because of EJ. If he helps her get revenge, she’ll make it worth his while. Ava says she wants help kidnapping Susan. Ava explains that EJ has a soft spot for Susan. She explains how she heard him thinking about going back to a life of crime. Xander tells her no just as EJ arrives.

EJ has no patience for Xander’s explanations of him thinking out loud. Xander quickly reminds him of when he was his caretaker in Tennessee while Ava giggles behind him. Xander says he is looking for a job and asks if he could hook him up at DiMera. He promises him to provide intel in exchange for a job.

EJ somehow finds a way to be self-righteous, saying that Xander is pond scum, a loser, and a bum, and would never stoop to his level (really?). All the while, Ava is listening. EJ offers him a job trimming the DiMera hedges and exits. Ava turns around and wonders if he might be reconsidering her offer.

Endings:

-Sarah investigates how to kill roaches when Maggie arrives and scares her to pieces. They both acknowledge the horrifying smell as Maggie provides her with lemon squares. Sarah suddenly discovers a carving in the wall that says, “I hope you die.” Maggie is done and and writes her a check, They agree to keep it a secret from Xander.

-Chad exits and Stephanie thanks Xander for coming through for her with Sloan. She wants to repay him by taking him out to dinner.

-Chanel arrives at Paulina’s and finds out (for the time being) that her nightmare is over. They are both relieved for each other.

-Susan is eating Halloween candy when EJ arrives home. He brought his mama a chocolate croissant from Sweet Bits. Susan embraces EJ and declares him the best son ever.

-Xander gripes about EJ, but wonders if he should really agree to kidnapping Susan. Ava explains all he needs to do is babysit Susan for a bit and no harm will come to her. How satisfying would it be to screw over EJ and get a huge payday? Xander agrees to do it and bleed EJ dry.

