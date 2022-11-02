Stacy Haiduk

Casa de Sweet Bits: Johnny wants to move forward with the plan for EJ and Li. Wendy is hesitant because of her new job, but she's still on board. Wendy, unlike Johnny, doesn't have an axe to grind against her brother.

Horton Square: Gabi and Rafe catch up on her encounter with Stefan at the Horton Scare. Talk turns to Rafe's problems with Nicole and her involvement with Eric. Rafe admits he green-lit Nicole and Eric working together, but needs to accept it. The duo spot Wendy and Johnny, and Gabi wonders why they're together.

Gabi asks how they know each other. Johnny and Wendy fill her in, but she's very skeptical. Rafe and Wendy leave. Gabi wants answers from Johnny since they look like they're up to no good. Johnny says he's trying to smooth-talk Wendy into a date.

Johnny and Gabi talk about Stefan and his drastic change. Gabi tells Johnny what happened with Dr. Rolf and explains how she was wrong about Stefan's brainwashing.

DiMera Enterprises: Li tells Wei (his father) he will take the heat if Wendy screws up. Kristen swans in looking for a promotion for Chloe to get her away from Brady at Basic Black. Li refuses, but Kristen threatens to expose his plot to Gabi. The two argue back and forth about who's to blame for Stefan's fate.

Li accuses her of being desperate to hold onto Brady, but she points out how Li wouldn't want Gabi working with Stefan. She tells Li she will get Dr. Rolf to reverse the hold over Stefan if Li refuses to budge. Wendy overhears Li say he took care of Dr. Rolf.

Kristen gets angry with Li, who tells her that he got EJ's help. Wendy can hear them through the door as their argument heats up. Wendy drops her phone and Li opens the door. They make introductions and Wendy picks up on the tension between them. After Wendy leaves, Kristen pushes harder for what she wants, and gets it.

Above the Brady Pub: Eric and Jada are in bed enjoying some chit-chat about her work. Knock, knock...it's Nicole! She tells Eric there's a problem with their photos and the editorial team needs them at Titan NOW.

Titan: Eric and Nicole meet with Alex. He loves the photos and wants to put Nicole on the cover of Bella. Alex tells them there's magic between them, whatever magic that may be.

Basic Black: Chloe's talking to her mother about Brady when he walks in. They share awkward conversation while Chloe tries to get back to work. Brady tries to smooth things over, but Chloe tells him he's just a puppet on a string. She gets angry with Brady and wonders if he will tell her the real truth.

Alex, Eric, and Nicole come in. Alex tells Brady that he's going to put his magazine back on the map. Brady wonders how Victor will take the news, but Alex says he's in charge and doesn't care what Victor thinks. He wants to Bella to go digital with Brady and Nicole on the cover.

Salem PD: Jada and Rafe talk about their upcoming interrogation when she mentions that Nicole dropped by. She fills him in on what happened.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Ava Convinces Xander to Kidnap Susan

-Li tells Gabi he can't meet for wedding cake samples. Kristen pushes him to get to Basic Black ASAP.

-Wendy calls Johnny and tells him that she thinks he was right about Li.

-Rafe's upset that Nicole didn't tell her about her new modeling gig. He and Jada uncomfortably decide they need to trust their romantic partners.

-Alex isn't seeing heat between Brady and Nicole. Brady's had enough of modeling and leaves the studio. Chloe follows him out and wants to know what he was going to tell her before Alex barged in.

-Alex watches Eric and Nicole, and decides he needs to take Brady's place.

